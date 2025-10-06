Through candid interviews and personal reflections, these athletes will share their experiences navigating the mental health challenges that come with high-performance sport. Their voices bring visibility to the mental health challenges that all Canadians may face and underscore the importance of seeking support.

Weidemann shares her struggle with anxiety on the World Cup stage. "I was heading to the start line when I had a panic attack--something I'd experienced before, but never on the ice and never in front of my teammates and competitors. It was terrifying. I felt like things were falling apart. I had to step away, regroup, and return to the race, all while explaining to my team why I had to leave the Oval. It's something that I'd love to talk about more – a lot of people have experienced this, and we don't talk about it enough."

Additionally, Kingsbury shares his changed view of the importance of mental health: "After my first Olympics in 2014, I started working with a mental health coach. At first, I thought it meant I was mentally weak, but that changed. Just as you train your body, I realized the importance of training your mind. It changed the way I understood how my body works and my brain - when I feel confident and when I feel nervous.It transformed how I approach competition and helped me achieve my dream."

"Homewood Health is proud to be working with the COC and Team Canada to promote the importance of mental health in the lives of every Canadian. Homewood Health is committed to helping Canadians – including Team Canada athletes - experience the power of care on and off the field of play. By amplifying the voices of Isabelle and Mikaël, we hope to inspire others to seek help, speak openly and know they're not alone," said Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health Inc., and CEO of Homewood Health Centre.

The campaign will run from October through to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.

To read the athletes' stories, visit homewoodhealth.com/team-canada

About Homewood Health:

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, and researchers.

For more information, please visit www.homewoodhealth.com.

SOURCE Homewood Health Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, Homewood Health, Email: [email protected]