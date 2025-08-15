GUELPH, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to the devastating wildfires across Eastern and Atlantic Canada, Homewood Health has activated its 24/7 crisis support line to help anyone affected by the fires.

Anyone seeking mental health support may contact the hotline at 1-833-375-0269 for counselling and/or referrals to community resources. Homewood Health's Employee and Family Assistance Program is also available to employees of existing customers by calling their designated toll-free number or visiting Homeweb.ca.

We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these events and thank all courageous first responders who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty during this time.

About Homewood Health:

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, and researchers.

Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

For more information, please visit www.homewoodhealth.com .

