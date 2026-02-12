GUELPH, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, Canada's leader in mental health, trauma and addiction services, offers immediate, free telephone support to all Canadians impacted by the tragic incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia.

Following the event, where there was a mass shooting, leaving many Canadians deeply shaken, Homewood Health is making 24/7 crisis support services available to anyone in need of emotional support.

"Our hearts are with the families, students, educators, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community", said Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health. "We want Canadians to know support is available, and we are committed to standing with them and those in the Tumbler Ridge community every step of the way."

Canadians who are experiencing emotional distress or facing mental health challenges in the aftermath of this incident can access immediate and confidential support by calling 1‑833‑375‑0269. Trained counsellors are available 24/7 to offer compassionate guidance, coping strategies, and mental health resources.

Homewood Health remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting individuals, families, and communities across Canada during times of crisis, providing trusted mental health services and crisis support whenever and wherever they are needed.

About Homewood Health

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, and researchers. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

Media Contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, 226-962-3288, [email protected]