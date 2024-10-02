Homemade pasta with organic flours and semolina, "star" of the table of the "Pure Flour From Europe" programme.

ROME, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fresh pasta is certainly the queen of any meal. Symbol of Italian cuisine, it is loved and prepared all over the world, and with the use of organic flours and semolina promoted by the "Pure Flour From Europe" programme it shines like a "star", even better and healthier.

The international project supported by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of Made in Europe organic soft wheat and durum wheat flours and semolina to Canada and the USA, presents the ritual and culture of organic fresh pasta, which recall artisanal preparations. Pasta means Italy and even more so with fresh pasta, not only because fresh pasta gives the sauce a unique and truly memorable taste, but because if prepared with organic flours and semolina it is also healthier. The Parma Food Museums tell the story of how centuries before the birth of Jesus, the Greeks and Etruscans were already producing and consuming the first types of fresh "pasta". The first indication of the existence of something similar to a sheet of pasta dates back to Greek civilization, to the first millennium BC. The Greek word "laganon" was used to refer to a large, flat sheet of dough cut into strips. From "laganon" derives the Latin word "laganum", which Cicero mentions in his writings (although it is not cooked in water) which gave rise to the Italian term "lasagna" used today.

How do you prepare fresh pasta? The method that has been handed down through generations is of course made by hand: start by sifting the flour or organic semolina in a mound on the work surface and make a hole in the centre. Then add the eggs one at a time, and the dough is kneaded, gradually incorporating the flour. The result is a smooth dough, which must be worked firmly by hand. The dough must be left to rest and then kneaded again. Depending on the recipe chosen, the sheet is rolled out and the pasta is cut.

