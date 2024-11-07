Holt's changes to N.B. abortion access prove elections make a difference

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is celebrating Premier Holt's reversal of the policies that limited surgical abortion to hospital settings in New Brunswick within days of forming government.

"Expanding access to women's reproductive care, to health care, is what we and many others advocated for, and what New Brunswickers voted for," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "This is a bright light in a week where we have been reminded that our human rights, our right to self-determination, and our access to life-saving health care should never be taken for granted."

A group of people holding signs chanting (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor advocated for reproductive justice and urged former Premier Blaine Higgs for many years to change the province's policy that restricted surgical abortion access to two hospitals in Moncton and one in Bathurst. The restriction led to the closure of Clinic 554 in Fredericton that was the sole source of access to sexual and reproductive care in that part of the province.

"This decision honours every person who spoke up, who rallied, who petitioned government, who persisted. This victory is for everyone who fought and who continues to fight for reproductive justice," said Murray. "Friends, allies – we made a difference. And the strongest weapons we had in this fight were our votes."

Unifor mobilizes during provincial and federal elections to talk to members about issues important to workers and to encourage them to vote.

"The changes we want to see simply won't happen if we sit on the sidelines," said Murray. "Change takes time and takes effort, and it demands that we engage in politics. Organized action is truly the only thing that will protect and strengthen our rights."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

