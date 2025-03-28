LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hollyland , a leading provider of professional audio-visual solutions, is set to make a significant impact at the NAB Show 2025, scheduled from April 5-9 in Las Vegas. At booths N572 and N2471 , attendees will have the opportunity to experience an array of upcoming product releases alongside several existing bestsellers that have established Hollyland as a leader in professional imaging and communication technologies.

One of the highlights on display will be the Pyro 5, an advanced all-in-one device combining wireless transmission, reception, and monitoring with a sleek 5.5-inch screen. Fully compatible with the Pyro series, this device supports one-to-four signal transmission, camera control capabilities, and proxy file recording for versatile production workflows.

Another highly anticipated release is a consumer-friendly app-based wireless transmitter that transforms smartphones into on-camera monitoring tools with up to 4K30 input support. This innovation integrates internal SD storage for proxy file recording. Moreover, it allows seamless real-time content sharing directly from shooting locations via social media platforms or cloud-enabled devices.

The Solidcom SE Pro has received key updates to enhance its performance in professional communication settings. The latest model now supports up to 11 simultaneous users, an increase from nine, and offers an extended transmission range of up to 400 meters.

A new high-capacity wireless intercom system will also debut at the NAB Show. Equipped with central station functionality, RRU units, belt packs capable of supporting 50 users across multiple channels, and Dante audio networking compatibility (4x4), it sets new standards for large-scale collaboration.

A soon-to-be-released professional wireless microphone, engineered to optimize efficiency in professional workflows and ensure effortless usability, will be available for testing during the show. This mic is designed for all-day comfort and features ultra-sensitive sound capture powered by advanced 32-bit technology.

Another key innovation Hollyland will bring to the show is VenusLiv Air, a cutting-edge camera with live-streaming technology powered by proprietary green-screen algorithms that match industry-leading standards. It features intelligent scene recognition and automatic parameter adjustments, eliminating the need for technical expertise. AI-driven tracking further enhances the experience by enabling automatic framing based on hand gestures or facial recognition, ensuring seamless and dynamic broadcasts.

In addition to showcasing these groundbreaking products, Hollyland's booth promises engaging activities such as live product demonstrations recreating cinematic scenes with immersive sound design, insights from industry experts Blake Ridder and Justin Porter, and interactive games where prizes await lucky participants.

For more details about Hollyland's presence at the 2025 NAB Show or its innovative portfolio shaping modern content creation workflows globally, visit booths N572 and N2471 from April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/ , Hollyland Facebook , and Hollyland Instagram .

SOURCE Hollyland

