SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hollyland launches the LARK MAX 2, a groundbreaking 32-bit full-chain wireless microphone system engineered to set a new standard in professional sound capture. Integrating five first-launched revolutionary innovations, including low-latency wireless monitoring, pioneering 32-bit float recording, AI-driven noise cancellation, Hover-clip design and excimer Nano-coating, the LARK MAX 2 aims to meet the evolving needs of professional content production across dynamic environments.

Industry-Leading Innovations in Audio Technology

At the forefront of the LARK MAX 2's advanced features is the low-latency wireless audio monitoring capability, utilizing 2.4GHz frequency hopping anti-interference technology. This ensures stable and crystal-clear audio with rich dynamics, achieving an ultra-low latency of just 20ms (TX to RX).

Additionally, the LARK MAX 2 boasts broadcast-grade lossless audio quality with built-in 32bit float recording and full-link processing, offering an impressive recording duration of up to 14 hours. The integration of AI noise reduction technology effectively eliminates unwanted sounds such as wind noise, traffic, and room reverb with a distortion level of less than 1%. This process involves collecting a diverse range of noise sources, which are then analyzed by AI algorithms to identify. The noise reduction depth is finely adjustable, allowing for levels of up to 25dB without the need for post-processing.

For seamless integration into production workflows, the LARK MAX 2 features a built-in frame-level timecode system that synchronizes video and audio recordings through both 3.5mm and UAC outputs. This ensures perfect alignment between camera footage and internal audio, saving valuable time during post-production. Furthermore, the innovative 4 Transmitters & 1 Receiver allows for simultaneous usage by multiple users, catering to various scenarios such as group interviews or live broadcasts. With an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours and a 1115ft operational range, the LARK MAX 2 ensures uninterrupted quality audio capture.

Lightweight Design for Enhanced Usability and Comfort

Except for its technological advancements, the LARK MAX 2 is also designed with user comfort and convenience in mind. Made from excimer nano-coated skin-friendly material, it minimizes discomfort during long use, perfect for extended shoots. Its hover-clip mechanism allows for easy clothing attachment while maintaining a discreet profile and stability. The backclip design conceals the device for a professional look during recordings. Additionally, the one-button gain dynamic adjustment simplifies audio setup, automatically adapting output gain based on volume for a smoother recording experience.

"The LARK MAX 2 addresses the challenges faced by professional creators working in acoustically complex environments, where gear limitations and signal degradation often compromise the final output," says Mr Cao, Director of Product Development at Hollyland. "By integrating full-chain lossless capture, intelligent noise filtering, and advanced monitoring into a compact, scalable design, this product marks a significant step forward in creative audio technology. It is not merely a tool, but an enabler of creative freedom."

Availability and Pricing

The LARK MAX 2 is available starting May 27, 2025, through authorized distributors and the Hollyland Amazon store.

LARK MAX 2 Combo $249

LARK MAX 2 Ultimate Combo $279

LARK MAX 2 LARK MAX 2 Combo 4-Person Version $319

For detailed product information, please visit here

ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. ('Hollyland' or 'Hollyland Technology') empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio, and video transmission and wireless intercom solutions since 2013. Key products include Solidcom C1, Mars 400s Pro, Mars 4K, Mars M1, Cosmo C1, and Lark M1. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Instagram, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland YouTube.

Alicia Liu, [email protected]