Holland America Line's 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast Seasons Offer Guests Sunshine, Rainforests and Famous Landmarks

SEATTLE, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line opened its 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons, with itineraries designed to help guests authentically connect with the regions. The Mexico season includes longer cruises up to 12 days, visiting well-known favorites as well as rarely-called-at gems like Loreto. The Pacific Coast Season spotlights the cruise line's expertise in the region — especially highlighted by visits to the fjord-like waterways of British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest.

Exploring Mexico from San Diego

Koningsdam and Zaandam will sail the Mexico season, offering 16 departures on a variety of eight different itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days. The cruises, which explore the Mexican Riviera, the Baja Peninsula and the Sea of Cortez, all sail either roundtrip from San Diego, California, or open-jaw between San Diego and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

"San Diego is an important homeport for Holland America Line and provides an exceptional experience to our guests at the beginning or end of their Mexican cruise vacations," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of revenue planning and deployment for Holland America Line. "After embarking in San Diego, travelers can explore picturesque Cabo San Lucas, take in the history of Loreto and more — all while enjoying our premium onboard experience and best-in-cruise service."

Guests can further explore and see more of what Mexico has to offer through exciting shore excursions in each port. From Mazatlan, a full-day tour to the Colonial Villages of the Sierra Madre is available, showcasing Malpica, Concordia and Copala to further delve into the history of the region. And for those seeking an escape from civilization, Majahuitas Cove Catamaran Snorkel & Yelapa Bay Beach is the perfect fit. Majahuitas Cove, accessible only by sea, will entice visitors with its warm water, gentle surf and abundant sea life. And Yelapa, a charming Mexican fishing village, provides the opportunity to hike through the jungle to the Cola de Caballo (Horse Tail Waterfall), or simply relax on the sandy beach.

Wildlife and Stunning Cities of the Pacific Coast

Eleven itineraries ranging from one to seven days provide the perfect escape for those seeking to explore the stunning scenery of the Pacific Coast. Cruises are available on five ships, which will sail from San Diego, Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver on a variety of roundtrip and open-jaw voyages. Cruises call at popular ports like Astoria, Oregon; Santa Barbara, California; and Ensenada, Mexico; and select itineraries feature an overnight in San Francisco, California.

Guests can also choose from two departures of a 7-Day Great Bear Rainforest voyage aboard Noordam, sailing roundtrip from Seattle. The cruise, calling at Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as a number of ports in British Columbia, provides guests with the opportunity to view wildlife like whales, eagles and the rare white-furred Kermode bear — also known as the spirit bear. In addition, those aboard Noordam will experience a highly-sought-after but rare chance to sail the historic Inside Passage, including Bella Bella and the Grenville Channel.

"Seattle's our hometown, and as such, we know a little bit about the Pacific Coast — and the experience guests will have on these itineraries will show that," said Grigsby. "This series of cruises provides great options for those seeking a quick escape and are also a great introduction for those who might be trying their first cruise."

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Pacific Coast Season

Cruises on Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip Seattle or San Diego ; or between Seattle or San Diego and Vancouver .

or ; or between or and . Several one-day "Pacific Northwest" getaways between Vancouver and Seattle offer a taste of Holland America Line.

and offer a taste of Holland America Line. "Pacific Coast" itineraries are four, five or six days and sail between San Diego and Vancouver . Itineraries vary, but call at ports including Victoria, British Columbia , Canada; San Francisco ; Avalon, California ; and Santa Barbara .

and . Itineraries vary, but call at ports including , Canada; ; ; and . "Great Bear Rainforest" is seven days roundtrip from Seattle and calls at Ketchikan , Prince Rupert , Nanaimo and Victoria ; it's offered in October and April.

and calls at , , and ; it's offered in October and April. "7-Day Pacific Coast and Wine Country" is from San Diego to Vancouver . The cruise includes Victoria , Avalon , Santa Barbara and Astoria .

to . The cruise includes , , and . "Classic California Coast" is seven days roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Avalon , San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada .

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Mexico Season

Two ships offer Mexico itineraries: Koningsdam and Zaandam.

Cruises are roundtrip from San Diego or between San Diego and Vancouver .

and . Seven-day "Mexican Riviera" cruises feature Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The seven-day " Baja Peninsula " itinerary visits Pichilingue ( La Paz ), Loreto and Cabo San Lucas .

" itinerary visits Pichilingue ( ), and . The 10-day "Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez" itinerary includes all five of the ports on the seven-day itineraries and features a late-night call in Loreto; the 11-day adds Manzanillo, Mexico ; the 12-day adds scenic cruising in Bahia Magdalena .

; the 12-day adds scenic cruising in . The 11-day "Mexican Riviera and Pacific Coast" cruise departs San Diego , calling at Cabo San Lucas , Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán before heading north, calling at Avalon and ending at Vancouver .

, calling at , and Mazatlán before heading north, calling at and ending at . The 12-day "Historic Baja Peninsula" includes eight ports: Santa Rosalia , Guaymas , Loreto (late-night call), Topolobampo (late-night call), La Paz , Mazatlan , Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas .

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026-2027 Mexico and Pacific Coast cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by May 28, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

