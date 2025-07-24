Holland America Line Launches Entertainment Evolution with More Live Music, Revitalized Shows and Enhanced Onboard Team

Guests can expect a new 'Welcome Aboard' show, fresh World Stage production shows, a wider variety of live music in more venues, and added cultural and regional activities

SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is unveiling an evolution of its onboard entertainment experience, rolling out across the fleet now through next year. The enhancements include more live music, revitalized World Stage productions, immersive cultural programming and a dynamic new entertainment team structure. Guests are already seeing the transformation on six ships, with more to follow by year's end.

"Our live music is second to none, and guests have asked for more, so we're delivering on this with higher energy, more authentic local music and more variety in entertainment on every sailing," said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line. "It's all about enriching the journey and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, no matter where they sail."

Entertainment Enhancements Already On Board

Guests sailing on Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam, Zuiderdam, Volendam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam are among the first to enjoy the return of classical music with the debut of Vivace, a new string duo or trio, across all itineraries. The line is also launching The Dam Band, a live band accompanying both production shows and guest entertainers on the World Stage. These ships now offer non-stop entertainment every night of the cruise, including expanded show schedules on the World Stage and revitalized set lists that bring fresh energy to every performance across all live music venues. There also will be surprise cabaret performances and more live music in locales like the Crow's Nest, Lido Pool and in the Ocean Bar.

Additionally, a new regional soloist program is debuting, bringing culturally inspired performances to each itinerary, like folk guitar in Alaska, steel pan in the Caribbean and mariachi music in Mexico. On cruises to Canada and New England on Volendam and Zuiderdam, Breton Thunder returns in an expanded capacity with shows on World Stage and pop-up performances around the ship. All these enhancements will continue rolling out across the fleet through fall 2025.

A New Entertainment Team Doubles Down on Destination Expertise and Guest Interaction

A revitalized entertainment and enrichment team is being introduced across the fleet to enhance the onboard experience. By Aug. 1, 2025, more than half of the ships will feature a refreshed take on a familiar role: the Cruise Director. Set to be more visible and dynamic, the Cruise Director will serve as the charismatic host of the voyage, supported by an Assistant Cruise Director and a top-tier entertainment team. Guests can expect a lively onboard atmosphere filled with hands-on classes, cooking demonstrations, tastings, game shows and themed parties, all brought to life by the Cruise Director's energy and personality.

Later in the year, Travel Guides will be reintroduced, offering destination talks on the World Stage, hosting Q&A sessions and providing personalized insights for each port. Rounding out the team is an expanded Activities Crew, leading everything from trivia and game shows to cooking demonstrations and art classes. The full team will be in place fleetwide by the end of 2025.

New Welcome Show Sets the Stage for Onboard Experiences

In June, Eurodam debuted a new show called "Welcome Aboard." The show gives guests an exciting first look at the entertainment and enrichment experiences awaiting them throughout the cruise. More than a simple introduction, "Welcome Aboard" takes place on the first night of each sailing and delivers a high-energy preview of what's in store — from dazzling stage productions and live music to Port Talks, Up Close presentations and the can't-miss Orange Party. Designed to set the tone for the entire voyage, the new show will continue rolling out across the fleet throughout 2025 and is expected to appear on all ships by summer 2026.

Electric World Stage Shows from Grand Voyages Return

Volendam, Zaandam and Nieuw Amsterdam have a diverse lineup of shows that previously made their debut on the 2025 Grand Voyages. Back by popular demand, this return to signature cruise ship productions offering a mix of entertainment for guests to enjoy includes the shows:

Curtain Up: Audiences will embark on a spectacular musical journey from Broadway to London's West End, featuring show-stopping numbers from hit musicals like "Jersey Boys," "West Side Story," "Hairspray" and " Chicago ."

Audiences will embark on a spectacular musical journey from Broadway to West End, featuring show-stopping numbers from hit musicals like "Jersey Boys," "West Side Story," "Hairspray" and " ." Dance!: Guests will experience the universal language of dance in a dazzling showcase celebrating choreography from around the world. Mesmerizing styles like Tango, Charleston , Rumba and Cha-Cha are highlighted in the performance.

Guests will experience the universal language of dance in a dazzling showcase celebrating choreography from around the world. Mesmerizing styles like Tango, , Rumba and Cha-Cha are highlighted in the performance. Rock Britannia : This show celebrates the music that shaped an era and put British rock on the global map. Audiences will enjoy a spectacular showcase of the greatest hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s, featuring iconic songs from Rod Stewart , Dame Shirley Bassey , the Kinks, the Rolling Stones and John Lennon .

This show celebrates the music that shaped an era and put British rock on the global map. Audiences will enjoy a spectacular showcase of the greatest hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s, featuring iconic songs from , Dame , the Kinks, the Rolling Stones and . Solid Gold: The audience will take a trip back to the electrifying '70s, a decade filled with unforgettable music, groovy vibes and dance floor magic. Hit songs from artists like the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac , Elton John and Donna Summer are featured.

The audience will take a trip back to the electrifying '70s, a decade filled with unforgettable music, groovy vibes and dance floor magic. Hit songs from artists like the Eagles, , and are featured. Crossroads: Guests will journey down the musical crossroads where rhythm, roots and rhymes come together for a soulful, foot-stomping experience. This show features unforgettable hits from country and folk legends like Dolly Parton , Neil Diamond , Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash .

Guests will journey down the musical crossroads where rhythm, roots and rhymes come together for a soulful, foot-stomping experience. This show features unforgettable hits from country and folk legends like , , and . It's A Swing Thing: Audiences will step back in time and groove to swinging rhythms, toe-tapping beats and timeless classics. Hit songs like "Dancin' Fool," "Beyond the Sea," "The Lady Is a Tramp" and "Feeling Good" get guests singing along.

These new additions and enhancements to Holland America Line's entertainment lineup reflect the brand's ongoing commitment to creating experiences at sea that are too good to hurry through. Guests can continue to enjoy live music every night at Billboard Onboard and Rolling Stone Lounge, as well as B.B. King's Blues Club on Pinnacle Class ships. They can also engage more deeply with the places they visit through Up Close presentations that share local stories and culture, while live port briefings provide practical insights to help guests make the most of their time ashore. On Alaska sailings, the experience is further elevated with onboard wildlife experts who help guests spot and identify animals, and National Park Service rangers who offer real-time commentary and interpretation as the ship sails through Glacier Bay National Park.

