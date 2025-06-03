Holland America Line Builds on Northern Europe Expertise with Third Dedicated Ship Exploring the Region in 2027

Dutch-inspired onboard traditions and more popular destinations for guests looking to explore Scandinavia, Iceland, Greenland, the Baltics and British Isles

SEATTLE, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line will expand its presence in Northern Europe with a third dedicated ship in 2027, providing guests with more chances to discover the region with a cruise line known for its deep-rooted expertise in the area. Guests embarking on one of the cruises can expect to discover the sparkling cities and otherworldly beauty of Scandinavia, Greenland, the Baltics and the British Isles — while also enjoying an authentic onboard experience.

Starting in 2027, Zuiderdam will join Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam in taking guests throughout Northern Europe, while Oosterdam will continue as the cruise line's primary ship to sail Mediterranean cruises. Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will continue to homeport in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, while Zuiderdam will cruise from Amsterdam. Both Zuiderdam and Rotterdam will also offer departures from Reykjavik, Iceland; and Nieuw Statendam will return to Dover, England, in 2027, with alternate itineraries for those wishing to sail roundtrip from the U.K.

"Northern Europe is extremely popular with our guests — for the ports of call and stunning scenery. As a cruise line rooted in European heritage, we're uniquely positioned to offer them one-of-a-kind explorations with an onboard experience that matches the region," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. "The destinations in the region are some of our highest-rated — from standout ports in Norway like Eidfjord and Bergen and scenic cruising in Eyjafjörður, Iceland, to the UK's Liverpool and Ireland's Killybegs — this season provides guests more chances to experience everything Northern Europe has to offer."

Holland America Line surveys of both current and prospective guests show that nearly half of respondents rank Northern Europe (including Iceland and Greenland) as one of the most appealing cruise destinations. Further, a majority of guests rank fjord cruising as something of particular interest. A "fjord authority," Holland America Line has crafted a 2027 season featuring copious opportunities for scenic cruising in Norwegian and Icelandic fjords — including through Europe's longest and deepest fjord, the Sognefjord.

Northern Europe — Home of Holland America Line

As one of the world's longest-sailing cruise lines, founded in Rotterdam in 1873, Holland America Line keeps its European heritage at the forefront of the experience on board. The "Dutch Touch" can be found on board every ship and on every itinerary, from classic design to "Dutch Day," which integrates numerous Holland America Line traditions into a celebration of the culture, cuisine and country of the Netherlands.

Throughout each cruise, the "Northern European" experience continues on board and on shore through locally sourced regional delights. And — when sailing on European cruises, guests can taste some of Europe's best cocktails exclusively curated for Holland America guests by award-winning Dutch bartender Tess Posthumus.

And guests can learn more about each destination through a series of onboard "Up Close" presentations and port talks, as well as see live, local entertainment in locations like Warnemunde, where they can take in the sounds of a German oom-pah band.

Exploring the Mediterranean with Holland America Line

Also available for booking as part of the 2027 Europe season is a series of Mediterranean cruises. Guests can choose from 14 itineraries ranging from seven to 11 days aboard Oosterdam, or from one of three itineraries aboard Nieuw Statendam, either 14 or 15 days.

Each cruise will sail from one of four homeports — Barcelona, Spain; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Trieste (Venice), Italy; or Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy — and will explore a total of 54 ports throughout the season. Travelers can also combine itineraries for an even more in-depth exploration of the Mediterranean, sailing up to 21 days with no repeat ports.

Guests seeking to sail aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Oosterdam can book today; bookings for Zuiderdam and Volendam's Voyage of the Vikings will go on sale later in June.

Solar Eclipse and Northern Lights at Sea

Guests seeking to sail in the shadow of the sun during a total solar eclipse or catch a glimpse of the elusive Northern Lights can now book a number of cruises departing in the 2027 season. Travelers sailing on one of two eclipse cruises can expect lectures from and the opportunity to connect with scientific experts, themed activities and more. Proper equipment — like eclipse glasses — will be provided for the safety of guests. And those sailing on one of three Northern Lights cruises can sign up to get a wake-up call from the ship any time the aurora borealis is spotted.

Highlights of the Northern Europe Season

Sails from April to December aboard Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam. Itineraries range from seven to 21 days.

and Zuiderdam. Itineraries range from seven to 21 days. Guests can choose from a broad range of "Viking Homelands" itineraries, curated with The HISTORY Channels ports like Bergen, Stavanger, Odda and more — while providing scenic cruising opportunities in iconic fjords. Guests can sail roundtrip from

Those looking for longer explorations of the region can choose from a number of sailings, including a 14-Day Wild British Isles: Ireland + Cliffs of Moher with The HISTORY Channel — taking guests up close to the scenic cliffs of Moher, and to ports in both Northern Ireland and Ireland — as well as Scotland .

+ Cliffs of Moher with The HISTORY Channel — taking guests up close to the scenic cliffs of Moher, and to ports in both and — as well as . Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will sail a series of 14-Day Baltic and Scandinavian Capitals sailings throughout the summer and into the fall. Each cruise includes overnight or late-night calls, in destinations like Copenhagen, Denmark ; Tallinn, Estonia ; and Kiel, Germany . A special "Oktoberfest" rendition of the sailing gives guests a late night call in Warnemünde ( Berlin ) to take in Berlin's Oktoberfest celebrations. Guests sailing onboard Nieuw Statendam — including on the Oktoberfest cruise — can choose to sail roundtrip from Rotterdam or Dover .

will sail a series of 14-Day Baltic and Scandinavian Capitals sailings throughout the summer and into the fall. Each cruise includes overnight or late-night calls, in destinations like ; ; and Kiel, . A special "Oktoberfest" rendition of the sailing gives guests a late night call in Warnemünde ( ) to take in Oktoberfest celebrations. Guests sailing onboard Nieuw Statendam — including on the Oktoberfest cruise — can choose to sail roundtrip from or . The popular "Voyage of the Vikings" returns in 2027. The 35-day roundtrip from Boston will sail aboard Volendam and take guests to 20 ports across eight countries, with late night calls in Dublin , Halifax and an overnight in Reykjavik .

Highlights of the Mediterranean Season

Sails from April to November aboard Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam. Itineraries range from seven to 15 days.

Guests can choose from a number of seven-day itineraries curated with The HISTORY Channel providing guests an immersive historic experience as well as a sample of the Mediterranean. Sample ports of call include culture-rich Ajaccio, France , and Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey — and some itineraries feature overnight calls in destinations like Naples, Italy , or Alexandria, Egypt .

, and Ephesus (Kusadasi), — and some itineraries feature overnight calls in destinations like , or . Oosterdam will also sail longer itineraries, either 10 or 11 days, each providing a more specialized look at the region. All itineraries offer late and/or overnight calls in destinations including Kotor, Montenegro ; Dubrovnik, Croatia ; Istanbul, Turkey ; and Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Italy .

; Dubrovnik, ; ; and Civitavecchia ( ), . Nieuw Statendam will sail three itineraries that will take guests to explore the Canary Islands and Morocco or the Western Mediterranean. Each itinerary offers roundtrip departures from either Rotterdam or Dover .

Transatlantic Voyages

In March, Rotterdam crosses the Atlantic Ocean from Fort Lauderdale to Rotterdam on a 15-day cruise; Nieuw Statendam follows in April on a 13-day itinerary. Shortly after, Oosterdam crosses from Miami to Barcelona , and Zuiderdam crosses from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam .

crosses the Atlantic Ocean from to on a 15-day cruise; Nieuw Statendam follows in April on a 13-day itinerary. Shortly after, Oosterdam crosses from to , and Zuiderdam crosses from to . Rotterdam , Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam will sail to Fort Lauderdale via Rotterdam in October, Barcelona in November and Rotterdam in December, respectively.

Further Highlights of 2027 Europe Season

11 Departure Cities: Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands ; Barcelona, Spain ; Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Trieste (Venice) , Italy ; Dover, England ; Piraeus ( Athens ), Greece ; Reykjavik, Iceland ; and Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida .

and ; ; Civitavecchia ( ) and , ; ; Piraeus ( ), ; ; and and . 12 Overnight Ports: Alexandria, Egypt ; Alta and Oslo, Norway ; Barcelona, Spain ; Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Naples and Trieste (Venice) , Italy ; Greenock ( Glasgow ), Scotland ; Haifa, Israel ; Istanbul, Turkey ; South Queensferry ( Edinburgh ), Scotland ; and Valletta, Malta .

; Alta and ; ; Civitavecchia ( ), and , ; Greenock ( ), ; ; ; South Queensferry ( ), ; and . 19 Late-Evening Departure Cities ( between 10 p.m. and midnight ): Ålesund and Trondheim, Norway ; Alexandria, Egypt ; Belfast, Northern Ireland ; Civitavecchia ( Rome ); Greenock ( Glasgow ); Dubrovnik, Croatia ; Halifax, Nova Scotia , Canada; Istanbul ; Kiel (Hamburg) and Warnemünde ( Berlin ), Germany ; Liverpool, England ; Mykonos and Rhodes, Greece ; Reykjavik ; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands; South Queensferry ( Edinburgh ); St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada ; and Tallinn, Estonia .

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027 Europe Cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Aug. 27, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

