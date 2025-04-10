Holland America Line Extends 2026 Europe Season

Nieuw Statendam takes guests to the Mediterranean, Norway, and on a trip above the Arctic Circle for Northern Lights viewing

SEATTLE, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line announced a six-week extension of its 2026 Europe season and opened bookings for four cruises available as part of the expansion. Guests have further opportunities to explore the Mediterranean and Norway — including a chance to see the Northern Lights on a cruise that enters the Arctic Circle.

Each of the newly added cruises will sail aboard Nieuw Statendam roundtrip or one-way from Rotterdam, one of the premier hubs from which to explore Europe, and Holland America Line's historic home.

"Cruises rooted in the culture and history of Europe are proving to be popular with our guests, and extending the season means more opportunities to enjoy our personalized service in the region," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment for Holland America Line. "With 2026 projected to be a peak year for aurora activity, adding a Northern Lights cruise late in the year gives our guests a better opportunity to see this phenomenon with the aid of dark skies and little light pollution."

Now bookable as part of the expansion is an additional departure of the highly coveted 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights with The HISTORY Channel cruise, departing on Nov. 7. As 2026 is predicted to be a highly active period for auroras, a growing number of travelers plan to prioritize seeing them on vacation. This cruise offers ample opportunity to see the aurora, while also deeply exploring Norway.

The ship will sail north, calling at Ålesund, Trondheim and crossing the Arctic Circle before reaching Tromsø, known as the "Capital of the Arctic" and base camp for many aurora hunters. The ship then spends an overnight at Alta — often called the world's Northern Lights capital — before sailing to hard-to-reach Leknes (Lofoten). Before returning to Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam visits Åndalsnes, Bergen and Lerwick, Scotland.

Guests sailing to see the Northern Lights can sign up to get a wake-up call from the ship any time the aurora borealis is spotted.

Also open for booking is a 14-Day Mediterranean and Atlantic Treasures: Lisbon Overnight, departing Nov. 21. The cruise explores seven ports in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar: Cadiz (Seville), Malaga (Granada), Alicante, Cartagena (Murcia), Gibraltar and Leixoes — as well as an overnight in Lisbon, allowing guests to further immerse themselves in the destination. While in Lisbon, guests can book shore excursions taking them to the city's two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Belém Tower and the Jerónimos Monastery. The voyage is also notable as Holland America Line's first roundtrip exploration of the Mediterranean from Rotterdam in nearly 10 years.

Guests can also book a 7-Day Norway with Nordfjord or 15-Day Cultural Crossing with England and Normandy.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book these four European extension cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by July 9, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

