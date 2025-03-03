Holland America Line Debuts New Global Brand Campaign: 'Savour the Journey -- Experiences With Us Are Too Good to Hurry Through'

Rooted in data-driven consumer insights, this multifaceted marketing campaign brings to life the art of leisurely travel that only Holland America can provide

SEATTLE, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line has revitalized its tagline and positioning with the rollout of a new global brand campaign that underscores the cruise line's differentiation in the market as well as its commitment to servicing guests. The introduction of "Savour the Journey: Experiences with us are too good to hurry through" reinforces the brand's dedication to the art of leisurely travel with exceptional voyages designed to connect travelers to the world and each other. The campaign honors Holland America Line's more than 150-year history while positioning the brand for future growth.

Rooted in its Dutch heritage, Holland America Line is a leader for its award-winning style of warm and authentic service that can't be copied or imitated. The cruise line continues to build on its differentiation in destinations, on-board experiences and culinary excellence to deliver on existing guest needs while bringing onboard new ones. It is from this common ground across new and existing segments that Savour the Journey was formed.

Based on extensive consumer research that captured the behaviors and interests of its core and growth segments, rather than just demographics, the updated positioning spotlights key differentiators that set Holland America Line apart: The messaging of "Experiences with us are too good to hurry through" speaks to travelers, vacationers and cruisers who want to savor every moment of their journey, and that is something only Holland America Line can provide.

"We have always believed that the journey is just as important as the destination, and that is what Savour the Journey embodies," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line. "'Experiences with us are too good to hurry through' encapsulates our genuine hospitality, world-class on-board product, cuisine that goes beyond the plate, and leadership in the art of leisurely travel."

The key pillars of differentiation were crafted to resonate with guests who appreciate the art of leisurely travel, regardless of demographics, geography or family size.

Onboard Experiences: The Journey is as Important as the Destination

With its elegant European design and perfectly mid-size ships that can access destinations that larger vessels cannot, Holland America Line provides a variety of experiences that make each voyage unique. While the Orange Party and Royal Dutch Tea celebrate the cruise line's roots, live cooking shows, enriching presentations and innovative partnerships elevate the art of cultural connections and leisurely travel.

Destinations: Connect to the World and Each Other

Authentic experiences don't just stop with Holland America Line's on-board programming. With its carefully crafted itineraries, more time in port and select overnight stays, coupled with exclusive The HISTORY Channel itineraries and shore excursions, Holland America Line transforms guests into story collectors with new global perspectives and the opportunity to check off bucket-list opportunities.

Destination Dining™: Local Cuisine that Goes Beyond the Plate

Holland America Line tells the story of the destinations it visits via a robust culinary program and Destination Dining. Cuisine becomes a door to different cultures filled with history, traditions and adventure. The cruise line prides itself on a first-of-its-kind Global Fresh Fish Program, engaging a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board, going from port to plate in less than 48 hours. Additionally, depending on the ship's location, guests can enjoy authentic regional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, as well as bread and pasta that are made fresh daily.

Service Rooted in Care: A Tradition of Genuine Hospitality

Guests can look forward to award-winning service that stems from the brand's unrivaled, convivial hospitality. With a high crew-to-guest ratio, bespoke service with attention to detail and twice-a-day stateroom turndown, Holland America Line makes travel personal. The brand's tradition of genuine hospitality offers a space to unwind and explore, forge new connections and opens the door to different cultures.

The rollout of the integrated marketing campaign launches across all channels including a series of new television commercials, out-of-home placements and digital ads across a variety of platforms. The ads will roll out with an initial focus on Northern Europe and the Mediterranean before expanding to Holland America Line's other iconic destinations, including Alaska and the Caribbean.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

