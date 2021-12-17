Holiday Release of Surrey Five-Year Plan Provides No Details On Costs To Be Borne By Surrey Taxpayers

SURREY, BC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The City of Surrey will finally release its 2022-2026 budget for review by taxpayers and the public today, prior to a Council vote to be held on Christmas Eve. This plan, however, does not include the typical Corporate Reports that provides further details on sustained and increased budgets, spending and tax implications for residents and business owners.

"Once again, Mayor McCallum refuses to follow the principles of democracy and open government, which would provide taxpayers clear and detailed information, and time to review and comment on Council's proposed budget. Instead, this is a jammed process with incomplete information, that fails to disclose increased costs including those of the Surrey Police Service," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation.

"Particularly given recent events, including the Mayor being charged with public mischief, and additional legal claims filed against him and the City by a group of residents who the Mayor banned from City Hall for expressing opinions different than his own, it is important that the City of Surrey be fully transparent with taxpayers about increased costs," said Trevor Dinwoodie, long-time Surrey resident, Director of the National Police Federation and RCMP Staff Sergeant. "I'd also like to thank Surrey RCMP Members for their ongoing dedication and professionalism in serving their communities under political duress through an extremely trying time."

The NPF is also eagerly awaiting the City's full Corporate Reports and responses from City of Surrey staff regarding the City's insurance cost increases to cover the addition of indemnification of SPS officers, as well as the average expense for police service litigation claims and settlements in cities of a comparable size.

