Hogarth Riverview Manor workers to protest employer

THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Health care workers at Hogarth Riverview Manor will hold a rally outside the facility after contract negotiations came to a standstill.

"Safe working conditions are at the heart of this round of bargaining," said Local 229 Vice President Suzanne Pulice. "This facility is dysfunctional and understaffed. Over-worked Unifor members needing a break are having difficulty booking earned time off the job".

WHAT: Solidarity Rally



WHO: Suzanne Pulice, Unifor Local 229 Vice President

Andy Savela, Unifor Health Care Director

Katha Fortier, Assistant to Unifor National President



WHEN: October 8 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: Hogarth Riverview Manor, 300 Lillie Street, Thunder Bay

Since December 2017 Hogarth Riverview Manor has been under third party management, but nothing has been done to address the fact that the facility is operating short-staffed on an almost daily basis.

"Although working short-staffed is a systemic problem in long-term care homes across Ontario, the situation at Hogarth Riverview Manor takes it to a new level," said Katha Fortier, Assistant to Unifor President, Jerry Dias. "Unmanageable workloads and burn out are deterring young workers from seeking employment in the long-term care sector."

The Union has been steadfast in demanding that any increased investments for health care staffing must include commitments to improving patient-to-staffing ratios.

"The solidarity rally is part of our Care Takes Time campaign aimed at the Ontario Government to set provincial staffing standards that establish appropriate staff-to-resident ratios," said Fortier.

To learn more about the campaign please visit www.caretakestime.ca

Unifor represents more than 30,000 health care workers, including hospitals, long-term care, emergency services, and community and social services and is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

