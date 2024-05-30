MONTRÉAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie celebrates astronomy with the fourth edition of the AstroFest, the Planétarium's annual free event for all. For the first time ever, the festival will spread out over two days—June 15 and 16—for twice the fun!

This year, the AstroFest celebrates the Sun. Did you know that activity on the Sun's surface is about to reach the peak of its 11-year cycle? 2024 has already given us an extraordinary total solar eclipse and fascinating aurora borealis. And there's so much more to come!

Prepare for take-off

Intergalactic travelers are invited to the Planétarium, transformed for the occasion into a retro-futuristic spaceport. Embark on an adventure and learn more about astronomy and this magnificent star that is so close to us.

Take part in dozens of free activities to discover astronomy thanks to over thirty professional astronomy partners: creative workshops, crafts, information booths, and fascinating interactive experiments!

Exchange with our experts and peer through our dozen telescopes to observe the Sun during the day and the Moon in the evening, all the while enjoying marshmallows toasted over an open fire.

Don't forget to get your travel diary stamped in the various areas of the spaceport, so you don't miss a thing at the AstroFest.

Face painting, street entertainment, and a concert by the Urban Science Brass Band are also on the agenda. All completely free of charge*!

Up for a bite to eat? The Jardin botanique's mobile restaurant kiosk offers a full vegan menu... not to mention our evening bar.

Schedule

Saturday, June 15 | 10 am to midnight

10 am to 6 pm

Kiosks, arts and crafts, astrophotography exhibition, solar observation, etc. It's going to be an exhilarating day! Activities include:

The Eggstronaut by SIRIUS : You have about 20 minutes to create a spaceship that can land your egg safely, with no breakage, after a free fall. Fun for everyone!

Build your own rover! Using a simple engine and salvaged materials, design your own unique rover, capable of moving around the surface of a distant planet.

The Canadian Space Agency will demonstrate the challenges of lunar exploration missions by comparing sand from Earth with artificial lunar dust.

Bibliothèques de Montréal will launch the TD Summer Reading Club, complete with activities and public readings about space.

6 pm to 9 pm

Two rooms, two atmospheres In the Milky Way Theater, hear Jonathan Gagné, Scientific Advisor at the Planétarium and Associate Professor at Université de Montréal, and Cassandra Bolduc , program scientist, space astronomy at the Canadian Space Agency and solar physics specialist, who will present a fascinating portrait of the Sun and stars in our space neighbourhood. To find out more, click here. In the Chaos Theater, follow the conference while enjoying a beer, glass of wine or gin, accompanied by selection of cheeses, all courtesy of the Vego bar.

Urban Science Brass Band concert

9 pm to midnight

Hunt for the next eclipse! Relive the April 8 eclipse in 360 degrees Then prepare for your next eclipse hunt with Marc Jobin , eclipse hunter in the Milky Way Theater. Find out more here. Beer under the stars: Admire the work of Québec astrophotographers on the Chaos Theater dome.

Outdoors, roast marshmallows while observing the Moon through a telescope. Activity cancelled in the event of rain.

Sunday, June 16 | 10 am to 6 pm

10 am to 6 pm

Kiosks, crafts, astrophotography exhibition, solar viewing, story time, water rocket launch and more.

10 am to 11 am

Interactive quiz with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk in the Milky Way Theater. Come test your knowledge and find out more about the person who will be the next CSA astronaut to fly to the International Space Station, and the first Canadian astronaut to join NASA's Commercial Manned Mission Program.

* All AstroFest activities are free of charge, although regular programming in the Planétarium theaters is subject to a fee. Outdoor activities will be cancelled in the event of rain. We encourage you to use alternative modes of transport.

Press Kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

For further information: Roy & Turner Communications: Junior Bombardier, 514 941-3794, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie: Anne Bourgoin, 438 346-0542, [email protected]