MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) proudly celebrates recent union victories at McGill University: the Tribunal administratif du travail has certified the Association of McGill Professors of Education (AMPE) and the Association of McGill Professors of the Faculty of Arts (AMPFA). Following the Association of McGill Professors of Law (AMPL) certification in 2022, these recent decisions represent a historic turning point, achieved through relentless efforts to counter unfair tactics and the administration's consistent disregard for unionization.

Recent union victories at McGill University, including the certifications of AMPE and AMPFA and the new petition filed by AMASCS, signify a pivotal moment in the institution's history.

In light of these victories, the FQPPU also welcomes a new petition for certification filed by the Association of McGill Academic Staff of the School of Continuing Studies (AMASCS). This petition highlights the remarkable momentum that continues to mobilize McGill's faculty.

A Decisive Fight for Recognition

Since the beginning of this historic movement, McGill has been notable for its aggressive resistance to any form of unionization among its professors. The administration's recent efforts to challenge bargaining units, delay processes, and obstruct union representation aimed to undermine the faculty's collective will. However, these tactics have only strengthened their resolve. "We witnessed an administration willing to undermine its professors' fundamental right to collective bargaining. Despite these challenges, we can now proudly declare that the solidarity and perseverance of our colleagues at McGill have prevailed," stated Madeleine Pastinelli, president of FQPPU.

This solidarity and perseverance, demonstrated in response to McGill's stubbornness, led to remarkable strikes over the past year, including the university's first-ever unlimited strike by professors. Although these actions were challenging, they effectively underscored the fundamental issue: the significance of collective representation against an unyielding administration that has not consistently prioritized the best interests of its community.

In a Changing Academic Landscape, an Unstoppable Collective Force

These victories are not just achievements for the newly certified or pending associations; they are, above all, victories for McGill University. As many institutions embrace management models based on corporate principles, unionization becomes a crucial safeguard to preserve the academic and collegial values that must remain the foundation of the Quebec university network. "It is important to emphasize that unionization does not threaten universities. Unionization is a necessary response to management practices that negatively impact working conditions throughout the academic community, ultimately affecting the quality of teaching and research," stated Madeleine Pastinelli.

The recent certifications of AMPE and AMPFA, and AMPEEP's petition, indicate that the union movement at McGill University is continuing to grow. This movement firmly established itself in an environment where it had been absent for over 200 years, sending a clear message: professors will not back down. In this context, the FQPPU reaffirms its strong support for all current and future faculty unions at McGill. It also urges the administration to take this opportunity to establish respectful and collaborative labour relations.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been Québec's university faculty's coordinating and representative body.

