In light of the troubling rise of political interference across North America , the FQPPU strongly condemns any attacks on university autonomy and academic freedom . This concern is particularly pressing in Nova Scotia and the United States , but also in Québec.

. This mission is fundamentally dependent on their autonomy, unrestricted funding, and the strong protection of the academic community against growing external pressures. The FQPPU calls for immediate action, urging governments, university communities, and citizens to decisively oppose any authoritarian models of university governance, drawing a vital lesson from the severe global consequences that arise when science and education are subjected to political, ideological, and economic pressures.

MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of the increasing attacks on university autonomy and academic freedom throughout North America, the Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) stands in solidarity with the Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers (ANSUT) and the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), both currently facing immense pressure from their respective governments. The FQPPU emphasizes that Quebec is not immune to this troubling trend. Now more than ever, the Federation seeks to remind elected officials that protecting university independence is crucial for democracy, fostering scientific innovation, and defending a free and enlightened society.

Waves of Political Interference Undermining the Social Role of Universities

In recent months, the public-interest mission of universities has faced unprecedented challenges across North America. In Nova Scotia, Bill 12 seeks to impose extensive governmental control over university governance, posing a direct threat to institutional autonomy. Meanwhile, in the United States, the situation is even more alarming: the federal government has intensified its repressive measures, which include targeted cuts to research funding, the dismantling of the Department of Education, restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as crackdowns on student protest movements. These changes also impact Canadian researchers, who now must declare how their work aligns with the political objectives of the Trump administration when pursuing projects funded in whole or in part by U.S. federal agencies.

Quebec is not exempt from this troubling political trend. In recent months, the Legault government has significantly reduced the number of international students admitted to Quebec universities and eliminated the fast-track immigration process for university professors. These misguided decisions are exacerbated by alarming interventions by Minister of Higher Education, Pascale Déry, which include direct interference in educational content concerning Palestine, the arbitrary blocking of a professor's appointment to her university's board of governors, a contentious reorganization of the Fonds de recherche du Québec under the Ministry of Economy's oversight, and a blatant disregard for crucial university stakeholders when implementing unpopular measures. Together, these actions reveal a concerning inclination to undermine institutional autonomy, severely jeopardizing Quebec's universities' ability to fulfill their essential mission—producing and disseminating vital knowledge through teaching, research, creation, and community service.

"This unprecedented wave of political interference in North American universities prompts us to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to the public-interest mission of universities, as well as to academic freedom and university autonomy," states Madeleine Pastinelli, president of the FQPPU. "Whether it's the concerning provisions of Bill 12 in Nova Scotia, federal restrictions on research funding, or limitations on academic freedom and freedom of expression in the United States, along with the increasing barriers to attracting international talent imposed by the Quebec government, our message is unequivocal: universities must remain autonomous spaces, free from censorship and political, ideological, or economic pressures. We urge all members of society to join us in this fight, as defending the integrity of universities is essential to preserving the very core of our democracies."

Staying true to its foundational principles and acknowledging the worldwide significance of these issues, the FQPPU reaffirms its firm and ongoing commitment to its allies, ANSUT and AAUP, in the essential struggle for universities to function without the threat of retaliation. Across the globe, assaults on university autonomy and academic freedom are increasing, inflicting deep and lasting wounds on the affected societies. We must learn a vital lesson from this situation: this model of authoritarian drift must not and cannot become our own.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been Québec's university faculty's coordinating and representative body.

