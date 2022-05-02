Historic investments in Stellantis Windsor and Brampton secure strong EV future for Canadian autoworkers

The announcement is the latest is a string of major investment announcements intended to build Canada's EV supply chain, since Unifor's historic round of bargaining to secure Canada's first EV investments in 2020.

"We have always said: 'if you want it built right, build it in Windsor,' and securing the future of our plant means Windsor will continue to be an auto town for generations to come," said Dave Cassidy, Unifor Local 444 President.

Funding for the plants not only confirms electric vehicle investments coming to Windsor, but also provides a long-awaited commitment to the future of the Brampton Assembly Plant.

"Every worker at all the Stellantis facilities are the best at what we do and they are the people who made this day possible," said Danny Price, Unifor Local 1285 President. "Brampton Assembly Plant workers will continue to be a critical part of Stellantis' success and of Canada's auto sector as a whole."

The investments are also noteworthy as Stellantis has more than doubled its initial commitments to Canadian operations, further demonstrating that Canada is ideal, given its highly skilled workforce, infrastructure, and abundant mineral resources, to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in future automotive production.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact David Molenhuis, Unifor National Communications Representative at [email protected] or 416-575-7453 (cell).