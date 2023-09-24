The Gold Ball will drop Wednesday!

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - For the first time in the history of Canada's iconic lottery game, LOTTO 6/49, the Wednesday September 27, 2023 draw will have a guaranteed Gold Ball winner taking home an all-time high jackpot of $68 million.

Since LOTTO 6/49 was enhanced in September 2022, the jackpot has never reached the top prize of $68 million. Only one ball remains for this Wednesday's draw – the Gold Ball – meaning the jackpot is guaranteed to be won and will create a new multi-millionaire!

The largest LOTTO 6/49 win was $64 million from a ticket sold in New Brunswick in April 2023. A $64 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot was also won in 2015 by a Mississauga resident.

Most recently, a Gold Ball jackpot was won on the June 14, 2023 draw with a ticket sold in Niagara Falls. The jackpot for that draw was worth $42 million.

It has taken 15 weeks and 30 draws for the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot to reach its top limit of $68 million.

With the Gold Ball poised to be drawn on Wednesday night, the anticipation is building. Who will win this life-changing amount of money?

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play. In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, LOTTO 6/49 also offers the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

So don't forget to purchase your LOTTO 6/49 ticket for this Wednesday's draw! Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.

Click here for more information about LOTTO 6/49 and the Gold Ball jackpot.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That's why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

OLG Winners

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716