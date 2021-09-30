MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The ongoing rollout of Hilo's smart home offer is picking up speed and it's now available to customers in over 90% of the province.

Hydro-Québec customers can therefore benefit from Hilo's turnkey service, which uses technology that allows users to save electricity without having to lift a finger or sacrifice comfort.

During the first season of challenges, Hilo customers received on average $125 in cash rewards for participating in about 30 challenges. Hilo customers also saved about 15% on their electricity bill—and as much as 20% in some cases.

To begin with, only customers in Montréal, the city of Québec, Gatineau and Trois-Rivières were eligible. Over the past few months, our complete service, which includes free installation by an electrician, has expanded to several cities in the following regions:

Laurentides

Montérégie

Estrie

Centre-du-Québec

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Bas- Saint-Laurent

Chaudière-Appalaches

Hilo activities under development

In the coming months and years, new options will be added to the thermostats, smart plugs, switches, dimmers, weather stations, smoke detectors and smart bulbs that are already compatible with Hilo.

Quote:

"Over the past year, the entire Hilo team put a great deal of effort into accelerating the rollout and building buy-in for its community project. We want to reach as many Quebecers as possible by collaborating with as many Québec partners as we can. By helping our customers manage their electricity use better, we're making more energy available for the electrification of Québec and contributing to decarbonization."

Sébastien Fournier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilo

About Hilo

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to develop innovative, value-added products and services designed to position Hydro-Québec as a major provider of new energy services. In addition to smart home offerings, Hilo will soon launch services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Other products and services will gradually be deployed, including electric mobility offerings, smart energy storage and solar self-generation. For more information about Hilo: www.hiloenergy.com/.

