Hilo's first service offering for commercial customers will consist of an automated power demand management service. Similar to its residential offering, Hilo's business option will reward customers who proactively participate in peak-period management as well as help them manage their energy use and therefore reduce their electricity costs.

"Following the success of our activities in the residential sector last winter, we are pleased to expand our service offering to new types of buildings. Our partnership with ACCS will enable Hilo to offer full smart management services for commercial buildings—from design to installation," stated Hilo President and CEO Sébastien Fournier.

For ACCS, a company founded in 1992 and recently structured as a limited partnership, this development is the next logical step in its strategic plan. "This partnership is perfectly aligned with our company's vision. We are proud to contribute to Hilo's ambitious project, and this opportunity will allow our team to set out on a unique adventure," noted ACCS President Simon Chevalier Fournier.

Hilo also seeks to collaborate with other companies specializing in building automation to ensure its solution is compatible with existing systems. "We will continue to build bridges with several other Québec players in the building automation sector in order to contribute to Québec's smart grid," added Sébastien Fournier.

Hilo's commercial service offering will first be launched upon invitation in fall 2021 before being extended to companies throughout Québec.

About Hilo

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to develop innovative, value-added products and services designed to position Hydro-Québec as a major provider of new energy services. In addition to smart home offerings, Hilo will soon launch services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Other products and services will gradually be deployed, including electric mobility offerings, smart energy storage and solar self-generation. For more information about Hilo: www.hiloenergy.com/.

About ACCS

A leader in building intelligence solutions for almost 30 years, ACCS carries out projects in the commercial, institutional and industrial building sectors. The automation, integration and optimization services offered by ACCS provide enhanced overall building management as well as an exceptional experience for operators and users. ACCS aims to enhance energy performance, safety and comfort. The team embraces constant innovation in order to fulfill the company's mission, namely, to develop building intelligence in order to enhance well-being.

To learn more about ACCS: accslegroupe.ca/en/.

