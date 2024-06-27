Hillenbrand Kozicki Joins Forces with MLT Aikins in a Strategic Merger

EDMONTON, AB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In a move that furthers strategic growth, Hillenbrand Kozicki LLP and MLT Aikins LLP have announced a merger set to take effect on September 1, 2024. This merger marks a significant milestone for both firms, combining Hillenbrand Kozicki's renowned experience in commercial real estate and development law with MLT Aikins's extensive legal services and dedication to the region.

A Union of Strength and Excellence

Hillenbrand Kozicki, established in 2008, has built a sterling reputation for excellence and a robust portfolio in commercial real estate and development law. The merger with MLT Aikins will not only expand the firm's capabilities in Alberta but also enhance its real estate team across Western Canada.

Aaron Runge, managing partner of MLT Aikins, expressed enthusiasm for the merger and stated: "The addition of Hillenbrand Kozicki to our Edmonton office and real estate team signifies an important step in our growth trajectory in Alberta. We eagerly anticipate the complementary skills and services they will bring to our clients."

Leadership and Transition

As part of the merger, David Kozicki will join MLT Aikins as a partner, bringing with him an entrepreneurial spirit and a diverse client base ranging from real estate investors to national restaurant brands. Mark Hillenbrand will join as counsel, aiding the transition process until December 2024, when he plans to transition to an in-house counsel role.

A Shared Vision for Client Service

The merger is underpinned by a shared commitment to client service, with both firms priding themselves on a culture of collaboration.

"MLT Aikins is a fast-growing firm in Western Canada, and this move allows us to offer even more to our clients," Kozicki said. "MLT Aikins has honed a unique culture that ensures clients feel like they are dealing with one team, no matter the practice area or office. This is similar to the Hillenbrand Kozicki approach."

The merger adds to the significant growth of MLT Aikins over the past year driven by increasing lawyer capacity in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. MLT Aikins now has more than 300 lawyers to meet the needs of clients across several practice areas and provinces.

About MLT Aikins

MLT Aikins is a full-service law firm dedicated to Western Canada and an understanding of the market's unique legal and business landscapes. Established in 1879, MLT Aikins is one of the largest law firms in Canada (Lexpert, American Lawyer Media), with offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

