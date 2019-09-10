Highlights - Borough Council meeting on September 3, 2019

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

A noise barrier in Parc du Précieux-Sang

Residents living near Parc du Précieux-Sang will soon be getting some peace and quiet. The borough has awarded a $79,000 contract to the firm Les Écrants Verts Inc. for materials to be used in the construction of a noise barrier next to the Villa Maria subway station.

In addition to substantially reducing the noise from the many vehicles circulating in the area on a daily basis, it will be environmentally sound. It will have a structure made of willow branch panels and will be covered in climbing plants. It's an effective, green and graffiti-proof solution that will be a pleasure for the eyes as well as the ears!

A financial contribution to support 29 non-profits in the borough

The borough values its collaboration with the non-profit organizations working within its borders to implement its service offering. They provide first-line services to some of the borough's most vulnerable clienteles. For many people, these organizations represent their number one source of socialization and leisure. In addition, they give people the chance to have a first volunteering experience, get familiar with their new neighbourhood, or learn more about the work world. And for others, they provide access to a first job.

That's why a one-time financial contribution of over $41,600 was granted to 29 non-profits to help them keep up with the inflation experienced in recent years. This amount will be divided amongst these community, cultural, sports and social development organizations playing an essential role in the lives of borough residents.

Winter will be brighter on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges!

Expect a magical ambiance as part of the urban experience this holiday season. The borough is granting the commercial development corporation Expérience Côte-des-Neiges $10,000 for the purchase of lighted decorations. There will be 16 additional decorations enhancing Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges starting this November, until March 2020. A bright and cheerful winter lies ahead!

The borough gets involved in the MTElles project

To promote women's participation in round table and citizen consultation opportunities in Montréal, the borough is proud to support the MTElles project fostering women's equal participation in municipal and community democratic life. This support will be for six months, beginning immediately. The MTElles project is an initiative of Concertation Montréal (CMTL), in collaboration with the Coalition montréalaise des Tables de quartier and Relais-femmes. It is funded by Status of Women Canada (2017-2020). Its ultimate aim is to promote the presence of women in democratic proceedings.

Expansion of school zone on Rue de Terrebonne

The construction of the new Mackay Centre and Philip E. Layton School for specialized education, near Saint Monica Elementary School on Rue de Terrebonne, has made it necessary to expand the current school corridor to ensure students' safety.

The corridor will be expanded by 130 metres eastward to include the section between Avenue Benny and Avenue Madison. That means that the new school zone will extend along Rue de Terrebonne from Boulevard Cavendish to Avenue Madison.

A new mural at Parc Nelson-Mandela!

The community organization Prévention Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has been granted a financial contribution of $5,000 to create a mural on the east and west facades of the Parc Nelson-Mandela pavilion as part of the Art Mural 2019 program. The mural, to be created by artists Maliciouz and Zek One, aims to promote the arts and cultural diversity while reducing the risk of illegal graffiti.

