Highlighting the Legacy of Marguerite Bourgeoys in Old Montréal

The Government of Canada supports upgrades to the facilities of the Corporation de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - This country can be proud of the impressive diversity of its museum institutions. The Government of Canada is pleased to be able to enhance the artistic and cultural experience of Canadians who visit these important centres for learning and discovery.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $67,750 for the Corporation de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys to upgrade its facilities and build a new collections management system that meets modern museum standards.

Funding of $17,750 is being provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help the Museum adopt current technologies in ticket booths and exhibit galleries. Funding of $50,000 was provided through the Museums Assistance Program and will be used to improve collections management structures.

"Thanks to this support, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys Museum was able to acquire state-of-the-art technology to welcome its visitors better. Our government is proud to promote heritage sites that hold a wealth of historical significance."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This funding from Canadian Heritage will help integrate technology that will provide visitors with an opportunity to react on social media in addition to allowing the museum to completely overhaul what is available in its souvenir shop. These are two important aspects of the visitor experience."

—Jean-François Royal, Executive Director of the Marguerite-Bourgeoys Historic Site

The Corporation de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys, founded in 1998, is a non-profit organization located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Montréal. Its mission is to share the legacy of Marguerite Bourgeoys through the history museum that bears her name and the three-century-old chapel that she helped build.

The Corporation de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours et du Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys plans to replace its audio guides with new smartphone compatible NFC transmitter technology. The organization will also purchase a new ticketing system along with two new cash registers. These acquisitions will fulfill the institution's current technological needs and help better serve its visitors, both in terms of reception services and the exhibit experience.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

