High Liner Foods Shareholders Approval All Matters at Annual and Special Meeting

HALIFAX, NS, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, reports that all nominees in the Company's Amended and Restated Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2025. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and shareholders also approved an amendment to the Company's articles of association and the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withheld Scott Brison 99.91 % 0.09 % Joan Chow 98.45 % 1.55 % Robert Dexter 97.44 % 2.56 % Andrew Hennigar 99.93 % 0.07 % David Hennigar 97.14 % 2.86 % Shelly Jamieson 97.35 % 2.65 % Paul Jewer 97.84 % 2.16 % Pamela Kohn 99.87 % 0.13 % M. Jolene Mahody 97.76 % 2.24 % R. Andy Miller 97.81 % 2.19 % Robert Pace 97.61 % 2.39 % Frank van Schaayk 97.76 % 2.24 %

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

For more information, please contact: James Bishop, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7052, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]