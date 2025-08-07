HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

Continued Momentum - Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA up compared to the prior year

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025.

"In the second quarter, we delivered higher volumes, sales and Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year," said Paul Jewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Liner Foods. "Retail sales were up year-over-year and foodservice volumes improved compared to the last three quarters, supported by a later Lent this year. We will build on our strong start to the year by leveraging our diversified global supply chain alongside balanced pricing strategies and operational efficiencies to support both the top and bottom line."

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to execute well, leverage our diversified supply global supply chain and integrate our two new brands, Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's, unlocking synergies and expanding our footprint in the U.S. retail market."

Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025, or the second quarter of 2025, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2024):

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by $1.3 million , or 5.5%, to $25.1 million compared to $23.8 million , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 10.5% compared to 10.9%;

increased by , or 5.5%, to compared to , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 10.5% compared to 10.9%; Sales volume increased by 3.1 million pounds, or 6.0%, to 54.8 million pounds compared to 51.7 million pounds, while sales increased by $21.3 million , or 9.8%, to $239.6 million compared to $218.3 million ;

, or 9.8%, to compared to ; Net income decreased by $10.8 million , or 56.0%, to $8.5 million compared to $19.3 million , and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to $0.28 per share compared to $0.59 per share;

, or 56.0%, to compared to , and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to per share compared to per share; Adjusted Net income (1) increased by $0.3 million , or 2.7%, to $11.5 million compared to $11.2 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) increased to $0.38 per share from 0.35 in 2024;

increased by , or 2.7%, to compared to and Adjusted Diluted EPS increased to per share from 0.35 in 2024; Gross profit increased by $0.8 million , or 1.5%, to $53.3 million compared to $52.5 million , and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 22.3% compared to 24.0%; and

, or 1.5%, to compared to , and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 22.3% compared to 24.0%; and Net Debt(1) to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 2.7x at June 28, 2025 compared to 2.3x at the end of Fiscal 2024 and 2.6x at end of Fiscal 2023.

(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below and see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our Second Quarter 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2Q2025 MD&A").

Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025, or Fiscal 2025, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, or "Fiscal 2024"):

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased by $0.9 million , or 1.5%, to $57.2 million compared to $58.1 million , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales (1) decreased to 11.3% compared to 11.7%;

decreased by , or 1.5%, to compared to , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 11.3% compared to 11.7%; Sales volume increased by 2.2 million pounds, or 1.9%, to 120.8 million pounds compared to 118.6 million pounds and sales increased by $12.7 million , or 2.6%, to $508.0 million compared to $495.3 million ;

, or 2.6%, to compared to ; Net income (2) decreased by $12.1 million , or 33.7%, to $23.8 million compared to $35.9 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to $0.79 per share compared to $1.08 per share;

decreased by , or 33.7%, to compared to and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to per share compared to per share; Adjusted Net income (1) decreased by $1.7 million , or 5.7%, to $28.1 million compared to $29.8 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) increased to $0.93 per share compared to $0.90 per share; and

decreased by , or 5.7%, to compared to and Adjusted Diluted EPS increased to per share compared to per share; and Gross profit decreased by $1.2 million , or 1.0%, to $116.8 million compared to $118.0 million , while gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 23.0% compared to 23.8%;

(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below and see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our Second Quarter 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2Q2025 MD&A"). (2) For the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, net income includes a gain of $9.8M relating to the shares reacquired in result of the litigation settlement reached between High Liner Foods and the former shareholders of Rubicon.

Financial Results and Operational Update

For the purpose of presenting the Consolidated Financial Statements in USD, CAD-denominated assets and liabilities in the Company's operations are converted using the exchange rate at the reporting date, and revenue and expenses are converted at the average exchange rate of the month in which the transaction occurs. As such, foreign currency fluctuations affect the reported values of individual lines on our balance sheet and income statement. When the USD strengthens (weakening CAD), the reported USD values of the Parent's CAD-denominated items decrease in the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the opposite occurs when the USD weakens (strengthening CAD).

Investors are reminded for purposes of calculating financial ratios, including dividend payout and share price-to-earnings ratios, to take into consideration that the Company's share price and dividend rate are reported in CAD and its earnings, EPS and financial statements are reported in USD.

The financial results in USD for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 are summarized in the following table:





Thirteen weeks ended

Twenty-six weeks ended (Amounts in 000s, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

June 28,

2025

June 29,

2024

June 28,

2025

June 29,

2024 Sales volume (millions of lbs)

54.8

51.7

120.8

118.6 Average foreign exchange rate (USD/CAD)

1.3854

1.3682

1.4102

1.3586 Sales

$ 239,610

$ 218,323

$ 508,046

$ 495,295 Gross profit

$ 53,325

$ 52,505

$ 116,825

$ 117,960 Gross profit as a percentage of sales

22.3 %

24.0 %

23.0 %

23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,075

$ 23,824

$ 57,222

$ 58,064 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales

10.5 %

10.9 %

11.3 %

11.7 % Net income

$ 8,470

$ 19,291

$ 23,765

$ 35,889 Diluted EPS

$ 0.28

$ 0.59

$ 0.79

$ 1.08 Adjusted Net Income

$ 11,497

$ 11,237

$ 28,051

$ 29,828 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.38

$ 0.35

$ 0.93

$ 0.90 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

29,978

32,770

30,123

33,171

Sales volume for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025, or the second quarter of 2025, increased by 3.1 million pounds, or 6.0%, to 54.8 million pounds compared to 51.7 million pounds in the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024, driven by increased demand across our retail and foodservice businesses, supported by strong execution and the benefit of the later timing of the Lenten period in 2025.

Sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $21.3 million, or 9.8%, to $239.6 million compared to $218.3 million in the same period in 2024, driven by the previously mentioned volume increase across our business, as well as favourable product mix.

The weaker Canadian dollar in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 decreased the value of reported USD sales from our CAD-denominated operations by approximately $0.7 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $0.8 million to $53.3 million compared to $52.5 million in the same period in 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased by 170 basis points to 22.3% compared to 24.0%. The increase in gross profit is driven by the increase in sales volume previously mentioned. This was partially offset by increased expenses related to the introduction of tariffs on seafood imported into the U.S., as well as higher raw material pricing on select species, which is reflected in the decline in gross profit as a percentage of sales. High Liner Foods continues to drive improvements across operations to ensure prudent cost management and is actively working to mitigate the ongoing impact of tariffs while maintaining a balanced approach to pricing focused on supporting both the bottom and top line of the business.

In addition, the weaker Canadian dollar decreased the value of reported USD gross profit from our CAD-denominated operations by $0.2 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $1.3 million to $25.1 million compared to $23.8 million in the same period in 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 10.5% compared to 10.9%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the increase in net sales and gross profit previously mentioned, offset by increased costs related to global trade and higher raw material prices. The Company commenced pricing action to offset the impact of tariffs and will continue to work with customers to protect demand and profitability in the second half of the year.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $10.8 million to net income of $8.5 million (diluted EPS of $0.28) compared to $19.3 million (diluted EPS of $0.59) in the same period in 2024. The decrease in net income reflects the business acquisition, integration, and other income recorded in the second quarter of 2024 which was in an income position as a result of the Rubicon legal settlement, as compared to a net expense in 2025 which includes costs relating to the Conagra Brands Acquisition (refer to Recent Developments in the 2Q2025 MD&A). The decrease in net income is also attributed to an increase in finance costs, partially offset with the increase in Adjusted EBITDA and lower income tax expense.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 included certain non-routine expenses classified as "business acquisition, integration and other expense (income)." Excluding the impact of these non-routine items or other non-cash expenses, and share-based compensation, Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $0.3 million, or 2.7% to $11.5 million compared to $11.2 million in the same period in the prior year and Adjusted Diluted EPS increased to $0.38 from $0.35 in 2024.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $23.4 million to an inflow of $15.6 million compared to an inflow of $39.0 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease is driven by unfavourable changes in non-cash working capital balances, specifically cash outflows from inventory purchases, as well as higher repayments of accounts payable balances due to the later timing of the Lenten period in 2025 compared to 2024. Capital expenditures were $7.9 million in the first half of 2025 compared to $10.1 million in the prior year.

Net Debt increased by $42.7 million to $275.9 million at June 28, 2025 compared to $233.2 million at December 28, 2024, reflecting higher bank loans and a lower cash balance, partially offset by lower long-term debt and lease liabilities as at June 28, 2025.

Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA was 2.7x at June 28, 2025 compared to 2.3x at the end of Fiscal 2024 and 2.6x at December 30, 2023. This ratio is currently below the Company's long-term target of 3.0x, however we expect the ratio to be slightly above Company's long-term target at the end of Fiscal 2025 due to the recently announced Conagra Brands Acquisition (see Recent Developments in the 2Q2025 MD&A).

Events After the Reporting Period

Acquisition of Leading U.S. Seafood Brands from Conagra Brands

As previously disclosed, on June 6, 2025, High Liner Foods announced its acquisition of the Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's brands of frozen breaded and battered fish products from Conagra Brands ("Conagra"), which closed on June 30 at the adjusted purchase price of USD $42.4 million.

Through this transaction, High Liner Foods has secured the volume currently associated with the Company's co-manufacturing agreement with Conagra, which is set to expire in 2027. The Company expects annual volume from this business to total approximately 29 million pounds of seafood sold in the U.S. The acquisition also provides expanded distribution and access to a new base of national retail customers. High Liner Foods expects this transaction to deliver USD $11 million annual run rate Adjusted EBITDA in 2027, inclusive of current contract margin, incremental contribution margin and net cost synergies, with potential for further growth.

High Liner Foods remains focused on seamlessly integrating these market leading brands into its portfolio, leveraging synergies and capitalizing on an expanded network of sales relationship to support the Company's growing U.S business.

Outlook

High Liner Foods remains confident in the long-term outlook for its business and is well positioned with a diversified supply chain and a strong balance sheet to mitigate the ongoing challenges posed by tariffs and related uncertainty in the global operating environment.

Mr. Jewer added, "Our second quarter performance demonstrates the underlying strength of our business and our ability to grow. While we anticipate operating challenges posed by tariffs will continue in the second half of the year, we are aggressively pursuing targeted strategies to support volume growth while preserving margin to deliver year over year Adjusted EBITDA growth. Through our recently completed Conagra Brands Acquisition, we have enhanced our product portfolio, providing us with new opportunities for innovation and market expansion, unlocking long-term, sustainable growth opportunities."

Dividend

Today, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.17 per share on the Company's common shares, payable on September 15, 2025 to holders of record on September 1, 2025. These dividends are considered "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. AT) during which Paul Jewer, Chief Executive Officer, Darryl Bergman, Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, will discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2025. To access the conference call by telephone, dial 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Monday, September 8, 2025 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-660-6345 and enter the replay entry code 90629#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as at and for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 were filed concurrently on SEDAR+ with this news release and are also available at www.highlinerfoods.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Included in this media release are the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company for the reasons outlined below. These measures do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business. The related margin, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales, where net sales is defined as "Sales" on the consolidated statements of income.

We use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as a performance measure as it approximates cash generated from operations before capital expenditures and changes in working capital, and it excludes the impact of expenses and recoveries associated with certain non-routine items that are not considered representative of the ongoing operational activities, as discussed above, and share-based compensation expense related to the Company's share price. We believe investors and analysts also use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) to evaluate the performance of our business. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is "Net income" on the consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful when comparing to other companies, as it eliminates the differences in earnings that are due to how a company is financed. Also, for the purpose of certain covenants on our credit facilities, "EBITDA" is based on Adjusted EBITDA, with further adjustments as defined in the Company's credit agreements.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with measures in our Consolidated Financial Statements and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales.









Thirteen weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net income

$ 8,470

$ 19,291 Add back:







Depreciation and amortization expense

5,924

5,650 Finance costs

5,710

5,115 Income tax expense

875

1,542 Standardized EBITDA

20,979

31,598 Add back (deduct):







Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income)

1,806

(9,684) Loss on disposal of assets

12

222 Share-based compensation expense

2,278

1,688 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,075

$ 23,824 Sales

$ 239,610

$ 218,323 Adjusted EBITDA as Percentage of Sales

10.5 %

10.9 %









Twenty-six weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net income

$ 23,765

$ 35,889 Add back:







Depreciation and amortization expense

11,971

11,274 Finance costs

10,412

11,029 Income tax expense

5,269

5,123 Standardized EBITDA

51,417

63,315 Add back (deduct):







Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income)(1)

1,929

(8,992) Loss on disposal of assets

10

214 Share-based compensation expense

3,866

3,527 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,222

$ 58,064 Net Sales

$ 508,046

$ 495,295 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales

11.3 %

11.7 %

(1) The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, this amount included a gain of $9.8M relating to the shares reacquired in result of the litigation settlement reached between High Liner Foods and the former shareholders of Rubicon, which was excluded in Adjusted EBITDA.This amount also included legal and consulting fees relating to the lawsuit.

Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA





Rolling fifty-two weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

June 28,

2025

December 28,

2024

June 29,

2024 Net income

$ 48,040

$ 60,164

$ 47,791 Add back:











Depreciation and amortization expense

23,702

23,005

25,618 Finance costs

7,899

8,516

23,348 Income tax expense

12,014

11,867

7,833 Standardized EBITDA

91,655

103,552

104,590 Add back (deduct):











Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses(1)

2,392

(8,528)

(7,538) Loss on disposal of assets

551

756

280 Share-based compensation expense

7,899

7,559

2,593 Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,497

$ 103,339

$ 99,925

(1) Finance costs for the rolling fifty-two weeks ended June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024 include a gain of $12.7 million on the modification of debt related to the debt refinancing completed in July 2024. (2) Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the rolling fifty-two weeks ended June 29, 2024 and December 28, 2024 include a gain of $9.8 million relating to the shares reacquired in result of the litigation settlement reached between High Liner Foods and the former shareholders of Rubicon.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income is net income adjusted for the after-tax impact of items which are not representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and certain non-cash expenses or income. Adjusted Diluted EPS is Adjusted Net Income divided by the average diluted number of shares outstanding.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assess the performance of our business without the effects of the above-mentioned items, and we believe our investors and analysts also use these measures. We exclude these items because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. The most comparable IFRS financial measures are net income and EPS.

The table below reconciles our Adjusted Net Income with measures that are found in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and calculates Adjusted Diluted EPS.





Thirteen weeks ended

Thirteen weeks ended



June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024



$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS Net income

$ 8,470

$ 0.28

$ 19,291

$ 0.59 Add back (deduct):















Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses (1)

1,806

0.06

(9,684)

(0.30) Share-based compensation expense

2,278

0.08

1,688

0.05 Tax impact of reconciling items

(1,057)

(0.04)

(58)

— Adjusted Net Income

$ 11,497

$ 0.38

$ 11,237

$ 0.35 Average shares for the period (000s)





29,978





32,770





Twenty-six weeks ended

Twenty-six weeks ended



June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024



$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS Net income

$ 23,765

$ 0.79

$ 35,889

$ 1.08 Add back (deduct):















Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses (1)

1,929

0.06

(8,992)

(0.27) Share-based compensation expense

3,866

0.13

3,527

0.11 Tax impact of reconciling items

(1,509)

(0.05)

(596)

(0.03) Adjusted Net Income

$ 28,051

$ 0.93

$ 29,828

$ 0.90 Average shares for the period (000s)





30,123





33,171

(1) The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended ended June 29, 2024 includes a gain of $9.8 million relating to the shares reacquired in result of the litigation settlement reached between High Liner Foods and the former shareholders of Rubicon. For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, this amount includes legal and consulting fees relating to the lawsuit High Liner Foods filed against Mr. Brian Wynn.

Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt is calculated as the sum of bank loans, long-term debt (excluding deferred finance costs and modification gains/losses) and lease liabilities, less cash.

We consider Net Debt to be an important indicator of our Company's financial leverage because it represents the amount of debt that is not covered by available cash. We believe investors and analysts use Net Debt to determine the Company's financial leverage. Net Debt has no comparable IFRS financial measure, but rather is calculated using several asset and liability items in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position.

Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net Debt divided by Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA (see above). We consider Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our ability to generate sufficient earnings to service our debt, that enhances understanding of our financial performance, and highlights operational trends. This measure is widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to those of other companies, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following table reconciles Net Debt to IFRS measures reported as at the end of the indicated periods in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position and calculates Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA.

(Amounts in $000s)

June 28,

2025

December 28,

2024

June 29,

2024 Bank loans

$ 32,103

$ —

$ — Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in bank loans (1)

263

—

— Total bank loans

32,366

—

— Long-term debt

209,873

211,312

228,760 Current portion of long-term debt

7,500

7,500

7,500 Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in long-term debt (2)

7,455

8,063

2,940 Net gain (loss) on modification of debt (3)

10,672

11,625

(320) Total term loan debt

235,500

238,500

238,880 Long-term portion of lease liabilities

4,155

5,799

5,236 Current portion of lease liabilities

4,236

4,370

4,122 Total lease liabilities

8,391

10,169

9,358 Less: Cash

(337)

(15,463)

(15,586) Net Debt

$ 275,920

$ 233,206

$ 232,652 Rolling fifty-two week Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,497

$ 103,339

$ 99,925 Net Debt to Rolling fifty-two week Adjusted EBITDA

2.7x

2.3x

2.3x

(1) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Bank loans" in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Long-term debt" in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) The net gain on modification of debt has been excluded from the calculation of Net Debt as it does not represent the expected cash outflows from the term loan facility. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "expects", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "pursue", "continue", "seek", or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, investments by the Company in Norcod and Andfjord and the timing for such investments, Company dividends and the timing for payment thereof, the future financial and operating performance of the Company, including free cash flow and growth in Adjusted EBITDA and volume in 2025, expected leverage levels and expected Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, mergers and acquisitions and other investment and growth strategies; the markets and industries in which the Company operates, imposed and threatened tariffs, including in the U.S. and Canada, and the impact, timing and resolution thereof, inflation and the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, product innovation and distribution, consumer preferences and purchasing decisions, growth in alternative species and other diversification of products and the Company's supply chain, and the business strategies and operational activities of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available and estimates, expectations and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, but may prove to be incorrect. In addition to any other factors and assumptions set forth in this press release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: availability, demand and prices of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability of the Company to mitigate the impacts of tariffs; expectations with regards to sales volume, earnings, product margins, product innovations, brand development and anticipated financial performance; the ability to develop new and innovative products that result in increased sales and market share; the maintenance of existing customer and supplier relationships; manufacturing facility efficiency; the ability of the Company to reduce operating and supply chain costs; the condition of the Canadian and American economies; product pricing; foreign exchange rates, especially the rate of exchange of the CAD to the USD; the ability to attract and retain customers; operating costs and improvement to operating efficiencies; interest rates; continued access to capital; the competitive environment and related market conditions;and the general assumption that none of the risks identified below or elsewhere in this document will materialize.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: compliance with food safety laws and regulations; timely identification of and response to events that could lead to a product recall; volatility in the CAD/USD exchange rate; competitive developments including increases in overseas seafood production and industry consolidation; ability to import seafood into North America while adhering to updated government sanctions; ability to adapt to regulatory changes and increase flexibility on seafood substitutions in certain products with customers; availability and price of seafood raw materials and finished goods and the impact of geopolitical events (and related economic sanctions) on the same; tariffs, trade wars and other trade barriers (including in the U.S. and Canada) and the associated impacts, including on certain seafood products and other supplies; costs of commodity products, freight, storage and other production inputs, and the ability to pass cost increases on to customers; successful integration of acquired operations and other acquisition-related risk; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; shifts in market demands for seafood; performance of new products launched and existing products in the market place; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, taxation and regulatory requirements; technology changes with respect to production and other equipment and software programs; enterprise resource planning system risk; adverse impacts of cybersecurity attacks or breach of sensitive information; supplier fulfillment of contractual agreements and obligations; competitor reactions; completion and/or advancement of sustainability initiatives, including, without limitation, initiatives relating to the carbon workplan, waste reduction and/or seafood sustainability and traceability initiatives; High Liner Foods' ability to generate adequate cash flow or to finance its future business requirements through outside sources; credit risk associated with receivables from customers; volatility associated with the funding status of the Company's post-retirement pension benefits; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the availability of adequate levels of insurance; management retention and development; economic and geopolitical conditions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the implementation and/or expansion of related sanctions; and the potential impact of a pandemic outbreak of a contagious illness, on general economic and business conditions and therefore the Company's operations and financial performance; and other factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under the Risk Factors sections of our most recent annual MD&A and Annual Information Form, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected] .

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For more information, please contact: Darryl Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (905) 421-7197, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]