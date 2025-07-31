High Liner Foods to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

LUNENBURG, NS, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced that President and CEO Paul Jewer will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference, taking place August 12–14, 2025, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

As part of the conference agenda, Mr. Jewer will participate in a fireside chat with Luke Hannon, Research Analyst, covering High Liner Food's growth strategy, recent acquisition activity, and the evolving dynamics of the North American seafood market.

High Liner Foods executives will also be present for meetings with institutional investors on August 12 – 14th. Interested investors are encouraged to schedule a meeting with High Liner Foods' management by using the CG 45th Annual Growth Conference Portal.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Sea Cuisine, Mrs. Paul's, Van de Kamp's, Fisher Boy, C. Wirthy, Mirabel, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private-label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

For more information, please contact: Darryl Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel.: (902) 421-7197; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel.: (902) 421-7049