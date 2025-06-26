High Liner Foods Proudly Highlights Its Canadian Heritage In New Culinary Series Savour The North

Hosted by Jon Montgomery, Savour the North goes behind the scenes to share what makes High Liner Foods the longstanding Canadian success that it is

LUNENBURG, NS, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods is one of Canada's long-standing and iconic brands. Over their 125-year history they have become a household name and today, the seafood giant is proudly sharing its story in the brand-new YouTube series Savour The North, hosted by Olympic gold medalist and The Amazing Race Canada host Jon Montgomery.

Watch the episode featuring High Liner Foods here.

In each episode, Jon Montgomery reinvents classic recipes that incorporate iconic Canadian-made products including High Liner's Pan-Sear SELECTS® Lemon Pepper Sole. The series also steps outside the kitchen and on a journey to meet the people and processes behind some of the country's most beloved food brands.

"High Liner Foods has a deep and rich 125-year history here in Canada and is known in kitchens across the country," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods. "Consumers know and love our products, but they don't necessarily know our story and we are honoured to be part of Savour The North to help share more of it with Canadians."

In High Liner Foods' segment, Montgomery cooks up Lemon Pepper Sole Bao Buns and visits the company's Mississauga, Ont. based office and product development kitchen to learn a little more about this legendary seafood company and how strong their commitment to quality and to Canada is.

Savour The North is produced by Bokeh Studios. For more on the series visit savourthenorth.ca. For the Pan-Sear SELECTS Lemon Pepper Sole Bao Buns featured or other High Liner Foods recipes visit: https://www.highliner.com/recipes

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

