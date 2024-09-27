High Liner Foods Celebrates Milestone 125th Anniversary

Town of Lunenburg proclaims December 12 'High Liner Foods Day'

LUNENBURG, NS, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated, prominent North American value-added frozen seafood company, is proudly celebrating a landmark 125th anniversary this year. In honour of the company's anniversary and the impact they've made in the community, the Town of Lunenburg Council has declared December 12 as 'High Liner Foods Day'.

"For 125 years, High Liner Foods has been reimagining seafood to nourish families across North America," said Paul Jewer, President & CEO High Liner Foods. "High Liner has quite a storied history, all of which started in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and we are deeply honoured that the community has recognized us by declaring our anniversary, December 12, High Liner Foods Day."

At its September 24 meeting, the Town of Lunenburg Council officially proclaimed December 12, 2024, as 'High Liner Foods Day' in celebration of the company's 125th anniversary. This day will recognize the long-standing contributions that High Liner Foods has made to Lunenburg's economic development and maritime heritage since its founding in 1899.

Mayor Myra expressed the Town's gratitude, stating: "High Liner Foods has been part of Lunenburg's story for 125 years. From supporting our fishing fleet back in the day to now providing seafood to homes across North America, they've always stayed connected to this community. We're proud to recognize their hard work, commitment, and all they've done for our town and beyond."

High Liner Foods is marking this milestone in the company's history, through a series of events including a recent celebratory reception held on September 23 at the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic which was attended by the following local dignitaries to honour the company:

The Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development

The Honourable Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries & Aquaculture

Mayor of the Town of Lunenburg, Jamie Myra

Mayor of The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg, Carolyn Bolivar-Getson

High Liner Foods was acknowledged with certificates of congratulations and appreciation from both the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg and the Town of Lunenburg.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

