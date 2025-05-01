HIGH LINER FILES AMENDED AND RESTATED MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

LUNENBURG, NS, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or the "Company"), announces that it has filed an amended and restated management information circular (the "Amended Circular") with respect to its annual and special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on May 13, 2025. The Amended Circular replaces and supersedes the management information circular of the Company dated March 24, 2025, and filed on SEDAR+ on April 2, 2025, in respect of the Meeting.

The Amended Circular has been amended to correct the Amended and Restated Articles attached as Appendix I of Schedule B to properly reflect the proposed amendment of the quorum requirements for meetings of directors and shareholders, as discussed in the circular under the section entitled "Amendments to Articles of Association".

Except as described above, the Amended Circular remains unchanged from the previously filed circular that was mailed to the shareholders of the Company and previously filed on SEDAR+. A copy of the Amended Circular is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Shareholders may also contact the Company by email at [email protected] to request free printed copies of the Amended Circular.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

For more information please contact: James Bishop, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7052, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]