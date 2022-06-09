Hercules Tires Renews Corporate Partnership with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The partnership will feature a portfolio of assets, including field-of-play and broadcast visible signage; social media content, including the " Hercules Tires Performer of the Game " feature; special digital sweepstakes for fans and an in-market retail promotion.

The exposure from the partnership is expected to grow Hercules Tires' awareness in Canada as a premier value brand celebrating over 70 years providing a comprehensive selection of passenger, ultra-high performance (UHP), light and medium truck, agriculture and specialty tires.

"The Tiger-Cats are extremely excited to continue building upon our partnership with Hercules Tires," said Matt Afinec, president and chief operating officer of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "The Hercules Tires brand represents the same strength, structure and resilience that our fans have come to expect from our team on the field and throughout our community."

"We congratulate the Tiger-Cats on reaching the 2021 Grey Cup and are proud to renew our partnership with one of the most well-known franchises in the Canadian Football League," said Josh Simpson, Hercules Tires senior vice president.

"The combination of our in-game presence, interaction with fans through social media and digital sweepstakes provides a great opportunity to help Hercules Tires grow brand awareness and brand trust within the Canadian marketplace."

With the partnership, Hercules Tires will be able to leverage broadcast and enhance brand visibility through use of the team's primary and secondary marks throughout the season in advertising, promotions, and merchandising. Due to its appearance in the Grey Cup, the Tiger-Cats had the highest television ratings last year among all teams in the League's East Division.

Hercules Tires continues to strengthen its emphasis on marketing its brand and strengthening through marketing programs that engage consumers in innovative ways, including sports sponsorships, social media, influencers, B2B marketing, Google ads and televised product placements.

For more information about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestire.com.

About Hercules Tire and Rubber Company

A wholly-owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc., Hercules Tire and Rubber Company owns three distinct brands – Hercules Tires, Ironman and Dynatrac. Founded in 1952, the company is widely recognized as the industry's premier value leader with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agricultural and specialty tires.

About National Tire Distributors

As Canada's premier independent supplier of tires to the replacement tire market, National Tire Distributors, Inc is the largest and most efficient Distribution Network in Canada. NTD's corporate office is located in Burlington, Ontario and operates 25 Distribution Centers nationwide. The combined experience of the NTD team, gained in every corner of Canada, is unrivalled within the industry. In 2022, for the 3rd consecutive year NTD was recognized as one of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers, in 2021 the company was a finalist for Canada's Safest Employer Award, and received a Committed to Community award from the United Way Halton & Niagara.

About the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

A proud member of the Canadian Football League, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a rich 153-year history which includes 15 Grey Cup Championships. The team's mandate is to connect and energize the Hamilton community through Tiger-Cats football, while committing to a pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. As part of that promise, the Tiger-Cats are extremely active in Hamilton and surrounding communities, running numerous programs to promote healthy, active and empowered youth. For more information, visit Ticats.ca or call 905-547-2287.

SOURCE Hercules Tires

For further information: Hercules Media Contacts: Scott Scredon, Jackson Spalding on behalf of Hercules Tires, [email protected], 770-315-0745; Nakia Medlin, Director of Marketing - Proprietary Brands, [email protected]