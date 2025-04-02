HERCULES TIRES OFFERS $50 SPRING REBATE TO CANADIAN CUSTOMERS

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hercules Tires is offering a rebate for its Canadian customers searching for new tires this spring. From now through May 31, 2025, customers purchasing four qualifying Hercules tires can take advantage of a $50 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

Hercules Tires offers a 2025 Spring Rebate promotion for Canadian customers.

Spring is an ideal time to invest in new tires, and a rebate offer makes it even more beneficial. As temperatures rise and road conditions change, having high-quality, reliable tires enhances performance and handling. Whether drivers are preparing for summer road trips, navigating spring rain, or replacing worn-out tires after winter, the rebate allows them to save money while upgrading their vehicles.

"As we enter the spring season, we're pleased to offer our customers this exclusive rebate opportunity," said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tires. "At Hercules Tires, we remain dedicated to providing high-quality products and outstanding value. This promotion is another way we're making it easier for customers to experience the performance and reliability of our tires."

Tires featured on the rebate are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty, offering up to a 70 K-mile warranty, road hazard protection, and a 45-day free trial. Those interested in taking advantage of the spring rebate can do so at a Hercules Tires dealer. To find a dealer near them, they can visit the Hercules Tires dealer locator .

Qualifying tires include:

For full details about the spring rebate, please visit www.herculestire.com/canadarebate .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by The Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). As the flagship brand, Hercules Tires is celebrated for its premium craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled durability, performance, and confidence on the road. With one of the most comprehensive lines of replacement tires in the U.S. and Canada, Hercules Tires offers a robust selection that includes passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have relied on the Hercules Tires brand for outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unmatched value.

Hercules Tires is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America and is exclusively distributed in Canada by Groupe Touchette. Groupe Touchette is the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor. Recognized for more than 40 years for its expertise and superior service levels to manufacturers, dealers, and independent customers, the company specializes in value-added tire distribution services.

To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com or follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Nakia Medlin

Director of Marketing – Proprietary Brands

[email protected]

704-574-6278

SOURCE Hercules Tires