HERCULES TIRES OFFERS WINTER REBATE TO CANADIAN CUSTOMERS

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hercules Tires is offering a winter rebate opportunity to its Canadian Customers. From now until Dec. 15, 2024, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive a $50 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

As the winter season sets in and road conditions become more unpredictable, having reliable tires for confident driving is crucial. Hercules Tires offers a diverse selection of high-quality tires, dedicated to delivering the performance and durability customers need to confidently navigate any road condition.

Hercules Tires Winter 2024 Canadian Rebate.

"At Hercules, we understand the importance of having reliable tires during the winter months," said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tires. "The Hercules Tires Winter Tire Rebate is our way of making it easier and more affordable for drivers to equip their vehicles with tires that provide the best overall value in the market. Ensuring our customers drive confidently is our top priority, and we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products to keep them confident on the roads."

Customers can visit their nearest Hercules Tires retailer to take advantage of this limited-time offer. They can find a retailer near them by visiting www.herculestire.com/where-to-buy/ .

Qualifying tires include:

Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride and save on a new set of Hercules Tires.

For full details about the Winter 2024 rebate please visit, https://www.herculestire.com/canadarebate .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is exclusively distributed in Canada by Groupe Touchette. Groupe Touchette is the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor. Recognized for more than 40 years for its expertise and superior service levels to manufacturers, dealers, and independent customers, the company specializes in value-added tire distribution services. To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com or follow on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Media Contact:

Nakia Medlin

Director of Marketing – Proprietary Brands

[email protected]

704-574-6278

SOURCE Hercules Tires