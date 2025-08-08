Henry Zavriyev Affirms Long-Term Commitment to the Prairies with Strategic Retail Investments and New Regional Office

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Leyad, a privately held real estate investment and management firm, today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Prairies' retail landscape, announcing a portfolio of key retail properties across the province and the opening of a new Western Canada office in Edmonton.

Led by CEO Henry Zavriyev, Leyad currently owns and operates over 2.4 million square feet of retail real estate in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with a focus on high-traffic, necessity-based retail centers that serve as community anchors.

Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad at Kindersley Mall (CNW Group/Leyad)

Among Leyad's most notable holdings is Londonderry Mall in Edmonton, a 780,000-square-foot shopping center that underwent a transformative $130 million renovation in 2017. The extensive redevelopment included modernized common areas, enhanced entrances, upgraded interior finishes, and the introduction of key anchor tenants such as Simons, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, Service Canada, and Winners, reinforcing the mall's role as a vital shopping hub for North Edmonton.

In nearby St. Albert, Leyad owns the St. Albert Centre, a 373,000-square-foot mall that serves as the primary retail destination in the thriving bedroom community. With a strong mix of national retailers and services, St. Albert Centre is strategically positioned to meet the daily needs of families and residents in the area.

Further north, Leyad also owns Reed Crossing in Grande Prairie, a 283,000-square-foot power center anchored by Rona, London Drugs and other national retailers. The property is a central shopping node for both Grande Prairie and the surrounding Peace Country region.

"Our investment strategy is built around creating long-term value in communities where retail plays a critical role," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "The properties we've acquired in Alberta reflect our belief in the province's economic resilience and growth potential."

A key component of Leyad's portfolio is its focus on necessity-based retail, which continues to show strength across economic cycles. The firm's tenant roster includes leading national brands that provide essential services and everyday products, ensuring high foot traffic and stability for each asset.

To support its growing presence, Leyad has opened a new Western Canada office in Edmonton, which will serve as a base for future acquisitions, asset management, and community engagement initiatives.

"Alberta is a dynamic market, and we're excited about the long-term opportunities here," added Henry Zavriyev. "Establishing a dedicated office in Edmonton allows us to deepen our local relationships and act quickly on new investment opportunities."

Leyad remains actively engaged in identifying additional retail and mixed-use opportunities across Western Canada, underscoring its confidence in the region's continued growth and urban development.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

