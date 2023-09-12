Hempshire Group Announces Management Changes

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) ("Hempshire" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMPG) announces the resignation of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") William Hahn, effective September 29, 2023 who has accepted a new position in a different industry. The Company will appoint Paul Stacey to the role of Interim CFO effective September 29, 2023.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Hempshire, I want to thank Mr. Hahn for his service and dedication to Hempshire and all of its stakeholders," said Alex Shegelman, Director and CEO of Hempshire. "I am excited to welcome Mr. Stacey to the team who brings a wealth of expertise and experience as we continue to execute our strategic growth initiatives.

About Paul Stacey

Mr. Stacey is a seasoned CFO and brings with him extensive and relevant industry experience, and strong executive leadership in the areas of corporate finance, financial planning, strategy and operations. Mr. Stacey served as the Chief Financial Officer of Dr. Murphys – a well-respected cannabis extraction and distribution facility with its own brand in market. Prior to Dr. Murphys, Paul was variably the CFO or the COO of a number of businesses or start-ups through a partnership with private equity funds. As a partner or advisor to private equity firms Paul managed and improved cashflow, grew revenues and optimized assets and pricing for a number of private equity owned consumer packaged goods companies. Earlier in his career, Paul held leadership roles with Gund, Ricoh USA, Cendant and Nabisco. He started his career as an auditor with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

About Hempshire

Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brand of organic hemp smokes under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Original, Mint Squeeze, and Pineapple Squeeze. MOUNTAIN® Smokes were created as a smooth and delicious smokable alternative that looks, feels, burns and smokes just like a tobacco cigarette, but contains no tobacco, no nicotine, no additives, and no preservatives. MOUNTAIN® Smokes are made up of a proprietary blend of only three herbal ingredients – organic hemp, organic sage, and organic mullein.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of Hemp Smokes can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com.

For further information: regarding Hempshire, please contact: Alex Shegelman, CEO, Email: [email protected]