Hempshire Group Announces Board Changes

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) ("Hempshire" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMPG) announces that Gail Hannon has advised the Board of Directors that she will resign from her role as a director effective June 30, 2023.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Hempshire, I want to thank Ms. Hannon for her service and dedication to Hempshire and all of its stakeholders," said Jeff Ragovin, Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors has appointed Jason Warnock as a director of Hempshire effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Ragovin added, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Warnock to our board of directors, bringing his invaluable expertise in the cannabis industry. With his extensive experience at Flora Growth, a globally focused cannabis company, Jason has demonstrated his ability to leverage natural cultivation practices to supply high-quality cannabis derivatives across diverse business divisions. His commitment to exceeding customer expectations and developing products that positively impact health and wellness aligns perfectly with our vision. Jason's insights will undoubtedly contribute to Hempshire with his understanding of the international hemp marketplace and his ability to navigate regulatory requirements will be invaluable. We are excited to have Jason on board, as his passion for the industry and his proven track record make him a valuable asset to our team".

Mr. Warnock is an accomplished global sales leader and executive, bringing more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and international market strategy for high-profile, Fortune 500 brands. Mr. Warnock has spent the last 16 years in the cannabis, competitive advertising, communications, and emerging technology fields where his work focused on building companies and brands from the ground up, working on strategic mergers and acquisitions, international cannabis regulations and creating communication and advocacy campaigns. He is experienced in delivering consistent and sustainable business results for numerous consumer packaged goods companies, integrating regulatory and international cannabis supply chains and developing high-performance go-to-market sales teams.

Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brand of organic hemp smokes under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Original, Mint Squeeze, and Pineapple Squeeze. MOUNTAIN® Smokes were created as a smooth and delicious smokable alternative that looks, feels, burns and smokes just like a tobacco cigarette, but contains no tobacco, no nicotine, no additives, and no preservatives. MOUNTAIN® Smokes are made up of a proprietary blend of only three herbal ingredients – organic hemp, organic sage, and organic mullein.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of Hemp Smokes can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com.

