TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, governments, police, lawyers, judges and community groups are working in close partnership with communities and families to prevent youth involvement in the criminal justice system. Non-profit organizations across Canada are at the forefront of innovations that divert vulnerable youth away from a life of crime. That's why the Government of Canada is pleased to support the innovative work done by these organizations to help youth who have been in conflict with the law.

Today, as part of Restorative Justice Week, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, joined Antonius Clarke, Executive Director and Project Manager, Friends in Toronto Community Services to announce support for a Friends in Toronto Community Services' project that assists Black and other racialized youth involved in the youth justice system.

The funding will support the Circle of Change Restorative Justice program — a culturally informed youth restorative justice project that uses healing circles to facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration process for Black and racialized youth aged 12 to 17 involved in the youth justice system. In addition to supporting these youth, this restorative justice program helps the people impacted by a crime and the families of both victims and offenders by developing and implementing reparation plans.

The project aims to:

enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration of youth who have come into conflict with the law

increase access to community-based rehabilitative and reintegration programming

expand the use of alternative measures outside of the formal court process

Justice Canada is providing the Friends in Toronto Community Services with $569,989 over three years (2023-2026) for the Circle of Change Restorative Justice program through the Youth Justice Fund program.

The Friends in Toronto Community Services is a non-profit community based, charitable organization that provides culturally responsive programs and services that empower and inspire Black and racialized at-risk youth and their families across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. They provide services and supports including counselling, access to emergency funds, housing and child welfare system advice.

Quotes

"We at Friends in Toronto Community Services have faith in the transformative power of restorative justice. The Circle of Change Restorative Justice program reflects our commitment to fostering healing, understanding and positive change within our community. We believe that together we can create a more just and compassionate society where healing is at the forefront of our agenda."

Antonius Clarke, Executive Director and Project Manager

Friends in Toronto Community Services

"Innovative projects that help Black and other racialized youth leave the youth criminal justice system are critical to young people reintegrating into society and making meaningful contributions to their communities. That is why our government is supporting the work done by the Friends in Toronto Community Services in delivering services for youth who have been in conflict with the law."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



Quick Facts

Restorative justice supports the people harmed, the offender as well as the communities affected by a crime to collaboratively find solutions and repair relationships.





The Youth Justice Fund is designed to encourage a more effective youth justice system, respond to emerging youth justice issues and enable greater citizen and community participation in the youth justice system.





The overrepresentation of Indigenous people, Black, and racialized individuals in federal correctional institutions is a top concern for the Government of Canada . In 2015-16, there were 199,895 accused (adults and youth) with a completed court case. Black people accounted for 6% of all accused--a proportion that is double their representation in the Canadian population—even though Black people represented only 3% of the Canadian population at the time. ( Justice Canada , 2023)





. In 2015-16, there were 199,895 accused (adults and youth) with a completed court case. Black people accounted for 6% of all accused--a proportion that is double their representation in the Canadian population—even though Black people represented only 3% of the Canadian population at the time. ( , 2023) In 2020-21, Indigenous people represented 32 per cent of those in federal prisons in Canada , but only accounted for 5 per cent of the general population. (Sources: Office of the Correctional Investigator, Statistics Canada's Population and Demography Statistics).





, but only accounted for 5 per cent of the general population. (Sources: Office of the Correctional Investigator, Statistics Canada's Population and Demography Statistics). April 1, 2023 , marked the 20th anniversary of the Youth Criminal Justice Act coming into force and establishing the framework for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have committed, or are alleged to have committed, a criminal offence. The youth criminal justice system is intended to protect the public by holding young persons accountable for their criminal behaviour, while promoting their rehabilitation and reintegration.





, marked the 20th anniversary of the coming into force and establishing the framework for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have committed, or are to have committed, a criminal offence. The youth criminal justice system is intended to protect the public by holding young persons accountable for their criminal behaviour, while promoting their rehabilitation and reintegration. Canada's Black Justice Strategy is the federal government's response to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime. The Strategy will be informed by the diverse experiences of Black communities, including groups such as youth, women, newcomers, and others, and will aim to help ensure Black people have access to equal treatment and equal protection before and under the law in Canada .

Associated links

