GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada faces the economic impacts of COVID-19, workers are dealing with new challenges. Nova Scotians and all Canadians need access to training and employment supports to develop new skills and find good jobs.

Canada's Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, and Nova Scotia's Minister of Labour and Advanced Education, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, today highlighted that the Government of Canada is investing an additional $1.5 billion in Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories. The Government of Nova Scotia has received $37 million to help respond to the increased number of Nova Scotians looking to re-enter the workforce, particularly those in hard-hit sectors or disadvantaged as a result of the pandemic. Supports include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, and job opportunities. This funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion already being provided to provinces and territories under Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs) and WDAs in 2020–2021.

Building on the strong delivery networks already in place in Nova Scotia, these investments will ensure quick access to training for Nova Scotians, particularly workers and employers in sectors hard hit by COVID-19.

With this investment, the Government of Nova Scotia will support a number of programs including:

the Apprenticeship START program to encourage more employers to register and retain apprentices;

community partnerships aimed at building local labour market programs;

the Digital Skills Education Project to deliver digital skills training; and

Post-Secondary Accessibility Services to assist in addressing barriers arising from remote-learning.

Funds will also be allocated to expand preventive programming for at-risk youth with disabilities. This funding will help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, and provide assistive technology to support persons with disabilities in seeking employment, while also creating new targeted programming for African Nova Scotians living with disabilities.

In its 2020 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Canada committed to making the largest training investment in Canadian history and announced that it will launch a campaign to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels. This will be done using a range of tools, including immediate training to quickly equip workers. As a first step, this one-time investment through WDAs will help contribute to this goal and create a stronger workforce.

The Government of Canada is also ensuring that provinces and territories have flexibility under LMDAs and WDAs by broadening the scope of eligible costs to include things such as costs related to online training, accommodating new physical distancing requirements and providing mental health supports.

The Government of Canada will continue to support the people of Nova Scotia and help them grow their potential. By working together, the governments can build a stronger workforce and position the country for an economic recovery that leaves no Canadian behind.

"Working with the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Canada is getting Nova Scotia's workers the training they need to get good jobs as our country cautiously recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. Now more than ever, we need to strengthen workers' futures and help them succeed as our economy recovers and evolves."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"All Nova Scotians should have the opportunity to thrive. This funding will support more Nova Scotians, especially those who are experiencing barriers to the labour market, train for and maintain employment."

– Nova Scotia Minister of Labour and Advanced Education, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab

Each year, the Government of Canada provides provinces and territories with approximately $3 billion in funding through LMDAs and WDAs to help Canadians improve their skills, and find and keep employment. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to $625 million annually, between 2017 and 2023.

provides provinces and territories with approximately $3 billion in funding through LMDAs and WDAs to help Canadians improve their skills, and find and keep employment. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to $625 million annually, between 2017 and 2023. Following today's announcement, total spending on programs for persons with disabilities through WDAs will increase by about $425 million.

Based on the latest job numbers from the Labour Force Survey, Canada's labour market gained another 62,000 jobs in November 2020. The national unemployment rate was 8.5% in November, down slightly from 8.9% in October and 13.7% in May.

labour market gained another 62,000 jobs in November 2020. The national unemployment rate was 8.5% in November, down slightly from 8.9% in October and 13.7% in May. Of the $37 million Nova Scotia has received, $12 million will be dedicated to supporting persons with disabilities.

