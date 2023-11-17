KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - New road safety measures, signage, and safety zones surrounding schools will be implemented in Kingston thanks to the investment of $240,000 from the federal government. A Master Trail and Active Transportation Plan for Trent University in Peterborough will also be developed after a federal investment of $50,000.

Announced by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, these projects will provide students of all ages with opportunities to actively travel to and from school safely. Improvements to road safety around schools in Kingston will encourage families, students, and staff to walk or bike because the measures will help assuage any safety concerns about doing so.

This project has already seen new road pavement markings and speed reduction measures at more than 40 elementary and secondary schools.

The development of the Trent Master Trail and Active Transportation Plan will also support the creation of new opportunities for students to actively go to and come from university. This project will create a plan to expand the existing trail system through, and within, Trent. Once the expansion is completed, the trails would connect students with 11 existing nature areas on campus, while also providing them with a green and sustainable route to travel by.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living, bringing communities closer together, and building a better connected Canada for us all.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to promoting healthier lifestyles, while doing everything we can to keeping Canadians safe. I am proud that the investments announced today will do both, and will go a long way towards creating safer and closer-knit communities in Kingston and Peterborough."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in active transportation is an investment into the well being of our communities. These trails and routes will encourage people to be active, travel throughout their communities and enjoy surrounding nature. These two projects will provide students of all ages with a vital opportunity to travel to school safely and sustainably."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Improving road safety and supporting active travel to school are significant priorities for the City of Kingston. Community Safety Zones, speed limit reductions, and pavement markings are all important tools to improve safety for students and their families. We appreciate the partnership with the federal government to continue this important work."

His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston

"We are looking forward to expanding the University's well-loved trail system to better connect us to the surrounding community, enabling more active transportation options, like walking and cycling, for our students, staff and faculty."

Julie Davis, Vice-President, External Relations and Development, Trent University

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $290,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Kingston is contributing $160,000 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in ON

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: (media only): Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: City of Kingston, Tel. 613-546-4291 ext. 2300, [email protected]; Olivia Flynn, Communications & Media Relations Officer, Trent University, 705-748-1011 x6180, [email protected]