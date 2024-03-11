The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, meets with Creative Export Canada-funded Jack World

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian creative businesses and organizations enhance their visibility and increase their export profits in global markets. This benefits Canada's creative professionals and our economy.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that Jack World is receiving funding from the Creative Export Canada program as part of the latest cohort of the Export-Ready Stream. This support helps Canadian companies and organizations grow their business and achieve financial success abroad. Minister St-Onge made the announcement in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montréal, while visiting Jack World's offices and workshop.

Jack World specializes in the management, production and distribution of interactive artworks, architectural works and urban furniture. Firmly rooted in the creative industries sector, the company has established itself as an essential partner in the Montréal ecosystem and is recognized for its rigour and turnkey service offerings.

The Creative Export Canada program's Export-Ready Stream is providing $580,000 for the promotion and implementation of three works in Texas: Skip Up, a participatory jump rope work; POP!, a work featuring five creatures reacting to visitors' incitement and cheers; and SOLSTICE, a monumental interactive installation that disrupts our perception of the environment.

This export project will build off interest generated by Jack World's participation in the Quartier des spectacles' export initiative in 2022, which significantly boosted their sales and enabled them to gauge the revenue potential that can be generated by exporting interactive works to the U.S. market.

The sixth annual intake of the Export-Ready Stream also supports 20 other projects by businesses and organizations across Canada. This includes support for 8 creative businesses and organizations from equity-deserving communities and 1 Indigenous business. Please see the backgrounder for more information.

Quotes

"Launching into the world of export is a challenging and rewarding endeavor. Global demand for Canadian creative products is a sign of their quality and the talent we have here at home. We are happy to support creative businesses like Jack World that are ready for that next step. This increased support through our Creative Export Canada funding program will ensure that more homegrown export-ready businesses can succeed."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Thanks to support from the Creative Export Canada program, Jack World will travel through the United States with various interactive digital works to ensure their presentation in different cities and public spaces. This strategic funding will act as a catalyst that will propel our US tour of digital artworks to new heights of creativity and innovation. We are delighted to help Canadian creative industries shine and present digital art on the American scene."

-—Michael Jacques, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jack World

Quick Facts

As part of the renewal of the Creative Export Strategy in April 2023, the Creative Export Canada program received $33 million over three years, from 2023 to 2026. The Export-Ready Stream invests $7 million per year in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. The new Export Development Stream invests $4 million per year in new and early-stage exporters entering international markets and in experienced exporters expanding their global networks.

Since its launch in 2018, Creative Export Canada, under the Export-Ready Stream, has invested $51.7 million in 116 export-ready projects from 103 creative industry businesses and organizations.

Canadian Heritage recently published a new guide for Doing business with Indigenous creative industries in Canada. This publication was developed in collaboration with an Indigenous advisory panel and is designed to help foster more positive interactions between international buyers and Indigenous creative industries in Canada.

