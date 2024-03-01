BATHURST, NB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada announced four new Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) agreements in New Brunswick that will help fast track a combined total of over 300 homes in the next three years and spur the construction of more than 3,100 homes over the next decade. A total of over $10.5 million will help these municipalities eliminate barriers to building more housing, including $3 million for the City of Bathurst, $2.7 million for the Town of Caraquet, $2.3 million for the Town of Shippagan and $2.5 million the Regional Municipality of Tracadie.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Today's announcement also included funding for two projects in Pabineau First Nation that received almost $2.4 million from the National Housing Strategy's Rapid Housing Initiative.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track more than 300 homes in Bathurst, Caraquet, Shippagan and Tracadie in the next three years and more than 3,100 homes over the next decade. And our partnership with the Pabineau First Nation will help build more homes in their community through the Rapid Housing Initiative. Small and rural communities need all levels of government to work together to help get more homes built for all Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're in a Housing crisis and the only way we're going to solve this challenge is by working together collaboratively and directly with municipalities who know the real needs of their communities. The Housing Accelerator Fund is an acknowledgement that the status quo in how we build homes is no longer acceptable. By working together, collaboratively with our government the municipalities of Bathurst, Caraquet, Shippagan, Tracadie and Pabineau First Nation are going to get more homes built for the people of New Brunswick." – Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst

"The City of Bathurst is very pleased to be receiving over $3 million in federal funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund. This funding will allow the city to encourage new housing development, of all types, with a particular focus on densification and infill development. We need to foster a developer-friendly environment as private investors are critical stakeholders in achieving our growth objectives. We are grateful for this contribution from our federal partners and are eager to put these funds to work." – Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of Bathurst

"We are pleased with the announcement regarding the construction of housing in Caraquet. This news, which we have been waiting for a long time, marks an important turning point in the development of our town." – Bernard Thériault, Mayor of Caraquet

"It is a great pleasure for our municipality to have received this funding. Indeed, one of the objectives of the City Council is the development of affordable and economical housing for our population. With this funding, we will be able to implement a series of initiatives and incentives that will encourage the development of partnerships and construction in our municipality." –Kassim Doumbia, Mayor of Shippagan

"To maintain a healthy and stable community, our municipality must invest and collaborate to increase the supply of affordable housing. We have an important role to play." – Denis Losier, Mayor of Tracadie

"The Rapid Housing Initiative has transformed Pabineau First Nation, enabling not just the construction of houses but the establishment of homes—a place to call one's own. Combining this initiative with our internal funding and support from Indian Services Canada, we've gained the means to build homes, encouraging our members to stay or return. Our commitment is to achieve success through effective governance and strong leadership, ensuring projects are timely and within budget." – Terry Richardson, Chief, Pabineau First Nation

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Serge Cormier , Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst, and Kim Chamberlain , Mayor of Bathurst .

Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst, and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Bathurst will receive $3,012,000 to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. Bathurst's Action Plan aims to increase density particularly in the downtown area and accelerate development approvals. It will also spur housing development via a new financial incentive, and by introducing and encouraging the permitting of additional homes within the city. Bathurst will also develop an infrastructure plan, reduce parking requirements and create a process for the disposal of city-owned land for housing.

Caraquet will receive $2,695,197 to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The planned initiatives will increase the supply of affordable housing by creating a municipal land bank and a non-profit housing organization. The Town will also promote the construction of additional homes, modular and multi-unit buildings, the redevelopment of underused sites and will define its own housing policy.

Shippagan will receive $2,330,500 to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The initiatives include increasing affordable housing supply through partnerships with non-profit housing providers and promoting universal accessible design. Shippagan will promote other types of residential construction such as modular housing, manufactured, and prefabricated housing. The Town is also seeking to increase residential density and better manage its climate change risks.

Tracadie will receive $2,475,512 to support its Action Plan which commits to ten local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The Municipality plans to increase housing density in Tracadie and the diversity of its housing supply. It will also enable four units as-of-right in serviceable areas and greater density in strategic areas. The Municipality will encourage the construction of more affordable housing thanks to the reuse of municipality-owned land and the implementation of inclusive zoning and rental housing zones. Tracadie will also offer bonuses for housing innovation such as modular housing, manufactured housing and other forms of prefabricated homes, and hold a project competition for the redevelopment of underused sites.

