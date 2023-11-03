KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Kitchener announced that they have reached an agreement to fast track over 1,200 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 37,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $42.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will encourage high and medium density around Kitchener's Light Rail Transit stations by making planning regulations more permissive. Gentle density in Kitchener's existing low-density neighbourhoods will be easier by permitting four units as-of-right. Kitchener's HAF action plan will also make affordable housing easier to build by making land and incentives available to affordable housing providers.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 1,200 homes in the next three years and over 37,500 homes over the next decade in Kitchener. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The only way for us to overcome the housing crisis is by tackling it together. I am proud to see Kitchener and the federal government uniting to make a real difference within our community by ensuring that more affordable homes are built faster." – Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Hespeler

"Addressing housing needs for Canadians is a priority for our government. One of the keys to success in addressing housing needs is collaborating closely with local municipalities, who know what their unique housing challenges are. This Housing Accelerator Fund announcement enables us to work directly with Kitchener, working hand in hand to help meet our city's growth demands. This funding of $ ­­­­42.4 million will help housing initiatives that are tailored to the specific needs of a fast-growing Kitchener and Waterloo Region. It's not just about bricks and mortar; it's about providing an affordable, safe, and secure place for Canadian families to proudly call home." – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga

''Today is the first Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) announcement in the Region of Waterloo and we look forward to several more housing announcements. This federal investment, part of the National Housing Strategy, reiterates the value of working with local levels of government to eliminate barriers to building the affordable housing we need, faster." – The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Tackling the housing crisis in Kitchener means everyone needs to work together, including all orders of government, the private sector, not-for-profit, educational institutions, and most importantly, Kitchener residents, to help build a stronger Kitchener, a stronger Ontario, and a stronger Canada. Kitchener is committed to being part of the solution to the housing crisis, and we are well-positioned to meet our housing targets thanks to the proactive work we have done and our strong collaboration with partners. We are incredibly thankful for the Government of Canada's continued partnership and investment in our community, including today's announcement of $42.4 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund with a goal of creating 1,216 additional homes by 2027." – Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of the City of Kitchener

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener - Hespeler , Tim Louis , Member of Parliament for Kitchener -Conestoga, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, Berry Vrbanovic , Mayor of the City of Kitchener , and Karen Redman , Regional Chair of the Region of Waterloo.

- , , Member of Parliament for -Conestoga, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, , Mayor of the , and , Regional Chair of the Region of Waterloo. Through their Additional Dwelling Unit (ADU) initiative, the City of Kitchener now permits up to 4 units per lot as-of-right throughout the city to reduce barriers to housing construction.

now permits up to 4 units per lot as-of-right throughout the city to reduce barriers to housing construction. Over the next 3 years, HAF will incentivize the creation 777 medium and high density housing units around ten Ion Light Rail Transit stations. Kitchener's transit-related housing initiatives are anticipated to support up to 34,000 homes over 10 years.

transit-related housing initiatives are anticipated to support up to 34,000 homes over 10 years. Other initiatives by the City of Kitchener include: Offsetting Affordable Housing Construction Costs on City-owned lands Inclusionary Zoning Incentives for Non-Profit Rental and Co-op Housing providers Acquiring Strategic Parcels of Lands for Affordable Housing Planning for Climate Adaptation

include: Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS. Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $36.82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

