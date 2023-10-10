HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today the Government of Canada and the City of Hamilton announced that they have reached an agreement to fast track over 2,600 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of over 9,000 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $93.5 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will allow for high-density development near rapid transit, including the future Hamilton LRT stations and make city-owned lands and brownfields available for development. Hamilton has also committed to expanding as-of-right zoning permission for housing, including amending a zoning by-law to allow for the construction of four residential units on one lot. These initiatives are going to significantly improve access to housing in Hamilton.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 2,600 permitted units in the next three years and 9,000 units over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"More housing will unlock many new opportunities for growth in our Ambitious City. Safe and affordable housing is a catalyst that enables Canadians to achieve other goals—from raising healthy children to pursuing education, jobs and opportunity. We are working everyday to invest in people so they can reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and the Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, Ontario

"Safe and reliable housing is a human right. This why we have worked alongside the City of Hamilton to build homes for families, to help seniors who are being displaced, and provide shelter for women and their children. We remain focused on fast-tracking the creation of 100,000 additional homes across the country, and I look forward to seeing other cities and towns join us in this effort." – Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"The Housing Accelerator Fund will help local governments make lasting changes to our housing system so that we can improve and increase housing supply for years to come. Through innovation and partnerships with local governments we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns, creating affordable, inclusive, and diverse communities. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create stronger, more prosperous communities from coast to coast to coast." – Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

"I want Hamilton to be a great place to live for people of all ages and income levels. To keep our city affordable, we need to introduce a range of new housing options and introduce innovative new approaches to creating and preserving housing. The Federal government is an essential partner for the City of Hamilton in this work, and I thank them for Today's investment of $93.5 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund." – Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and the Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Lisa Hepfner , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, Chad Collins , Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Andrea Horwath , Mayor of the City of Hamilton

has committed to updating residential zoning City-wide to reduce barriers to housing construction and to expand as-of-right zoning permissions for housing. Federal HAF funding is subject to conditions outlined in the agreement, including Hamilton City Council's approval of re-zoning measures.

Other initiatives by the City of Hamilton include:

include: Acceleration Program for Accessory Dwelling Units and Multi-plex Conversions



Rapid Transit Multi-Residential Rental Housing Grant Program



Land and Property Disposition and Acquisition Program for Housing



New and Enhanced Incentive Programs for Housing Development



Planning Review and Studies for Rapid Transit Corridors beyond LRT



Support housing development on Remediated Brownfield Sites

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS. Since the creation of the NHS , the Government of Canada has committed over $36.82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

