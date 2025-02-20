DIEPPE, NB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Through strategic federal investments and leadership, we're helping cities build affordable, sustainable homes for Canadians. By working with municipalities, we're removing barriers, encouraging innovation, and supporting sustainable growth.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Dieppe announced an agreement to accelerate the construction of 220 homes over the next three years. This work will also help spur the construction of 3,700 homes over the next decade.

This agreement, under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $7.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Under the HAF, local governments are required to submit action plans to unlock funding and ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives. Subsequent payments will be made once results are achieved. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches. They can, for example, accelerate project timelines, allow increased housing density, and promote the availability of affordable housing units.

The City of Dieppe's Action Plan commits to 9 local initiatives such as updating zoning by-laws to allow up to 4 units as-of-right in low-density zones. In addition, the city will make municipal land available and offer financial incentives for the creation of affordable housing. They will also introduce a developer navigation program, an electronic permitting system, and an urban growth strategy.

The federal government also announced an investment of over $300,000 to improve the energy efficiency of housing in the Greater Moncton area under the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH). The funding has been allocated to identify and assess key energy-efficient renovations needed for residential buildings. The objective is to increase the energy efficiency and longevity of residential buildings for low- and moderate-income households. A list of all projects receiving funding can be found below in the quick facts.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with New Brunswick communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, our government is supporting municipalities like Dieppe in breaking down barriers and speeding up the construction of much-needed homes. By working together, we're addressing the housing challenges in our communities and ensuring that more affordable, sustainable homes are available for all residents." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

"In Dieppe, our goal is to ensure a safe, quality home for every member of our community. This important contribution from the Government of Canada is another step towards creating a diverse and sustainable community that considers the housing needs of all current and future residents. This investment is fully in line with our housing strategy to increase the availability and affordability of housing in Dieppe. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its continued support in protecting and enhancing the quality of life for our entire community. Dieppe is and continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family." – Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of Dieppe

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The HAF is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

is providing to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. People's Park Tower Net Zero Initiative received $130,000 from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Lakeview Tower Net Zero Initiative received $75,900 from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by CMHC.

from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by CMHC. TRAC Coop Renewal received $113,800 from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by CMHC.

