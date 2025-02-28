VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how local and Indigenous governments let housing get built in communities. With a greater focus on density and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that they reached an agreement with two municipalities and two First Nations to fast-track 890 additional homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 7,600 homes over the next decade. These agreements under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $37.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Details of the agreements include:

$9,454,000 for the Squamish Nation to fast-track 131 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 1,427 homes in the next 10 years.

for the Squamish Nation to fast-track 131 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 1,427 homes in the next 10 years. $3,403,996 for the Musqueam Indian Band to fast-track 46 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 2,367 homes in the next 10 years.

for the Musqueam Indian Band to fast-track 46 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 2,367 homes in the next 10 years. $16,632,970 for the City of Maple Ridge to fast-track 480 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 1,525 homes in the next 10 years.

for the to fast-track 480 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 1,525 homes in the next 10 years. $7,978,160 for the City of West Kelowna to fast-track 233 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 780 homes in the next 10 years.

Squamish Nation has committed to five new initiatives that will support the creation of thousands of new homes for Squamish people and the broader Metro Vancouver and Sea-to-Sky region. Squamish Nation has committed to enable and activate Nation reserve lands on the North Shore and in the Squamish Valley with complete multi-generational communities with high quality infrastructure, culturally informed amenities, services and employment opportunities. In doing so, the Nation intends to achieve its goal of providing all Squamish People living away from the Territory the option to return home.

They also plan to work with community to identify areas of new housing potential, appropriate densities and proactively plan the Nation's infrastructure needs to support higher densities. In addition, Squamish Nation is planning on creating efficiencies through an in-house online permitting and mapping system with the goal of enabling faster development review and approvals for the Nation. And lastly, they will be formalizing their development fee policies and schedules to enable expedited development.

Musqueam Indian Band has committed to five new initiatives including upzoning lands to allow as-of-right zoning for higher density housing. They will also be making Musqueam Reserve Land available for housing and increase capacity to move housing forward more quickly for community members. They will increase efficiencies through new technology and software to speed up development approvals, clarify parking requirements and implement flexibility around typical parking requirements which will increase project viability, density, and reduce carbon footprints. Lastly, they plan to develop a Musqueam Member Housing Plan to address the housing continuum policy as well as the rental framework policy currently in place.

The City of Maple Ridge's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives such as a new concierge service and a certified professional program to help development approvals move through the system faster. Opportunities to develop affordable and rental housing on city-owned lands will be enabled through land inventories, inclusionary zoning, and targeted financial incentives. Gentle densification will also be encouraged through a targeted financial incentive for missing middle housing and pre-reviewed site plans for accessory dwelling units. The action plan also includes a focus on digitization of processes, including e-permitting, to streamline developmental approvals.

The City of West Kelowna's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives including new incentives to increase infill housing, fast-tracking standardized housing designs, and zoning updates to encourage more rental, affordable and missing middle housing. Opportunities to develop affordable non-market housing on civic and institutional lands will be enabled through a land inventory, enabling a clear process for using land for affordable housing, and strategic partnerships. The action plan also includes technological improvements such as e-permitting to streamline developmental approvals.

Under both rounds of funding, HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 112,000 permitted new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely implementation of initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The first round of HAF committed $4 billion to local governments. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local government to fast-track home construction.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are deepening our partnership with communities throughout British Columbia to build more housing, faster. Today's announcement with the Squamish and Musqueam nations, and the municipalities of Maple Ridge and West Kelowna will eliminate red tape and barriers to construction and build the non-market and missing middle housing our communities need. These four agreements will ensure that more than 6,000 additional new homes get built in these communities over the next decade. Through investments like these our government is working in partnership with communities to build the housing that Canadians need to find a place to call home." – Patrick Weiler, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

"Musqueam is excited to be one of four recipients of this second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund. Building new housing within Musqueam and bringing band members home is a top priority for our community. We are grateful to receive this funding that will enable much-needed initiatives to move forward so that new housing options are available quicker." – Chief Wayne Sparrow Musqueam Indian Band

"We at Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Uxwumixw (Squamish Nation) are committed to bringing all our People home within a generation and ensuring everyone is safely and securely housed. To deliver on that promise, in the coming years, we will be breaking ground on hundreds of new housing units for our People and making plans for hundreds more. Today's funding announcement helps support our vision and accelerates the planning and building of these much-needed new housing projects on Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw lands." – Sxwixwtn, Wilson Williams, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Spokesperson and Council Member

"Housing and infrastructure are essential to supporting our rapidly growing community, and this funding is critical to addressing both needs. By investing in road expansions, bridges, recreational facilities, and fire halls, we are laying the foundation for the development of new homes. Improved infrastructure not only enhances the quality of life but also makes it easier and more efficient for developers to build and deliver housing. Streamlining development processes, accelerating permits, and enhancing services are key steps in speeding up housing construction. With the support of the federal government, this funding will also bolster our efforts in transit-oriented development, ensuring that we create connected, sustainable communities as we grow." – Mayor Dan Ruimy, City of Maple Ridge

"As one of Canada's youngest municipalities, the City of West Kelowna has been hard pressed to keep pace with rapid growth and we are very grateful to the Government of Canada and CMHC's Housing Accelerator Fund for providing much needed funding support, which will help create a variety of affordable rental and ownership housing opportunities for residents and newcomers in our community." – Mayor Gord Milsom, City of West Kelowna

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

