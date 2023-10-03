Help transform the lives of B.C.'s kids during 8th annual Variety Week

Donations made during the campaign will be matched for 2X the impact

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Children with disabilities and complex healthcare needs in B.C. need your help now. Variety - the Children's Charity of BC is inviting British Columbians to participate in Variety Week from October 16 to 20 to come together as one community and give.

Supporters can tune into Global BC newscasts throughout the week to see firsthand the work and impact Variety has had on kids with complex health needs and their families across B.C. Donations made during Variety Week will be matched by a group of donors and sponsors, doubling the impact for kids and their families. Throughout the month of October, culminating during Variety Week, donors can help Variety say yes to more kids and ensure that all children have the brightest possible future.

"Our generous donors and partners create an incredible ripple effect of positive change for kids, their families, and the communities they live in," says Andrea Tang, CEO, Variety BC. "Variety Week is special because it reminds us that one week can change countless lives—and we rely on critical support from the community during this time to provide life-changing equipment, resources, and services to kids and families across British Columbia."

"Global BC is proud to present Variety Week to help make a difference for kids who need our help," says Bhupinder Hundal, News Director and Station Manager, Global BC. "We are so grateful to our dedicated viewers for their incredible generosity. Their continued support ensures families across our province will receive the assistance they deserve."

Participating in Variety Week is easy – tune in to Global BC newscasts from October 16 to 20, 2023 to learn more about the kids who need your help today, and:

Make a one-time donation or become a monthly donor by visiting variety.bc.ca

Donate by phone – donors can call 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation.

This year, Variety has partnered with contemporary artist Richard Broduer, who began painting to support his mental wellbeing after retiring from NHL career as a beloved goalkeeper, to create a one-of-a-kind art piece for Variety Week entitled All Inclusive. Featuring captivating images of children playing hockey together, including some using adaptive equipment, a digital copy of the poster will be given to donors that make a donation of $169 or more, or become a monthly donor. All donations, regardless of the amount, will also be entered to win one of five signed prints.

To learn more about Variety Week and the impact Variety has made across the province, please visit variety.bc.ca/varietyweek .

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex healthcare needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources—including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments—we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a profound difference in the lives of families across British Columbia.

For information on how you can support Variety, please visit variety.bc.ca or call 604.320.0505.

