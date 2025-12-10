Help shape the future of financial services regulation in Ontario

FSRA Seeks Public Input on its proposed 2026-27 Statement of Priorities and five-year Strategic Framework.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA") is launching public consultations on its proposed 2026-27 Statement of Priorities and five-year Strategic Framework.

"Public consultation is foundational to FSRA's approach to regulation and our commitment to transparency and accountability," said Dexter John, Chief Executive Officer, FSRA. "This is a unique opportunity to help shape the next chapter of financial services regulation in Ontario."

Through this process, stakeholders will have the opportunity to shape the future direction of financial services regulation in Ontario.

Highlights from the proposed Strategic Framework, and 2026-2027 Statement of Priorities:

Transform our Capabilities:

Modernize internal systems and strengthen technology and data capabilities in supervision to improve transparency, efficiency and timeliness of oversight.

Embrace and Embed Principles-Based Regulation:

Advance FSRA's approach to regulation and strengthen supervisory effectiveness.

Promote Proactive and Collaborative Partnerships:

Support government priorities and make a meaningful impact through engagement and collaboration with stakeholders and the public.

The Statement of Priorities and Strategic Framework, along with FSRA's Budget, will form the core of our Annual Business Plan, which will then be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval.

The consultation period opens on December 10, 2025, and will close on January 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST. FSRA invites stakeholders to review the proposed 2026-27 priorities and Strategic Framework and submit feedback.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

