TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence of Donald Newton Mason (Mason).

Mason persuaded two vulnerable consumers to provide him with funds, allegedly for investment, and failed to repay or account for the money they loaned him. This conduct affords reasonable grounds to believe that Mason is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, C.I.8, as amended.

FSRA issued this order as Mason did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

