TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Higginson Equipment Inc.

FSRA alleges that Higginson Equipment Inc. contravened the Pension Benefits Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.8 and its regulations by failing to remit required contributions of $9,501.38 for April to August 2025 to the pension fund, contrary to section 4 (4) of Regulation 909.

FSRA is proposing to wind-up the Pension Plan for the Employees of Higginson Equipment Inc. and to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $19,000 against Higginson Equipment Inc.

Higginson Equipment Inc. requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about these intended decisions.

