News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Dec 08, 2025, 12:39 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - To better protect consumers, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the licenses of Health Service Providers (HSPs) who did not comply with annual reporting obligations and did not pay their fees.
"Compliance with filing requirements is not optional," said Antoinette Leung, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct at FSRA. "In fact, these filings provide critical information to help us focus our supervision to protect consumers, and we will take action to keep the sector accountable."
Filing an Annual Information Return (AIR) is critical because FSRA uses the information provided to inform supervision activities and identify potential risks to consumers.
These HSPs were given several reminders to file their documents and were warned that failure to comply could result in a loss of their license.
HSPs with suspended or revoked licences may still provide care to motor vehicle accident victims but cannot receive direct payment from insurance companies.
Learn more:
- view HSPs with revoked licences
- check an HSP's licence status on FSRA's registry
- learn more about the Health Service Provider Annual Information Return and Supervision Plan
- review the Quick Guide to Compliance for a brief overview of obligations under the Insurance Act, its regulations and applicable FSRA Rules
FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.
Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.
For media inquiries:
Russ Courtney
Senior Manager of Media Relations
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
C: 437-225-8551
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Share this article