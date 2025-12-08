TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - To better protect consumers, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the licenses of Health Service Providers (HSPs) who did not comply with annual reporting obligations and did not pay their fees.

"Compliance with filing requirements is not optional," said Antoinette Leung, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct at FSRA. "In fact, these filings provide critical information to help us focus our supervision to protect consumers, and we will take action to keep the sector accountable."

Filing an Annual Information Return (AIR) is critical because FSRA uses the information provided to inform supervision activities and identify potential risks to consumers.

These HSPs were given several reminders to file their documents and were warned that failure to comply could result in a loss of their license.

HSPs with suspended or revoked licences may still provide care to motor vehicle accident victims but cannot receive direct payment from insurance companies.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

